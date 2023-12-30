en English
Crime

Fear Grips Kabalagala Parish Following Bomb Discovery Amid Regional Developments

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:28 pm EST
Fear Grips Kabalagala Parish Following Bomb Discovery Amid Regional Developments

In a shocking development, residents of Kataba zone, Kabalagala parish, Kampala, were thrown into a state of fear following the discovery of a suspected bomb in their locality. The police, however, maintained a rapid response, reassuring the community of their safety and control over the situation.

Unsettling Discovery and Swift Police Response

The police in Kabalagala were alerted to the presence of a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in a busy part of the area. The anti-terrorism squad promptly sprung into action, detonating the device in Kataba slum, Kabalagala-Munyonyo area. The operation was successfully carried out without any casualties or injuries. The police have since been on a mission to identify the culprits behind this act, urging the public to remain vigilant, especially during the festive season.

Previous Bomb Threats and Security Measures

This incident follows a declaration by President Museveni that Ugandan police had thwarted a plot by Islamic State-linked militants to bomb churches. As Uganda prepares to host key summits in 2024, the government has promised heightened security measures. In a separate incident, a suspected bomb was discovered near a fuel station in Rwimi Sub County, Bunyangabu District, prompting a response from experts from Kavera army barracks in Hima, Kasese District.

Regional Developments and Concerns

Aside from these unsettling events, there have been notable activities and developments in the region between April and June 2023. The Kabaka, a traditional leader, visited a location where a significant event was held. An organization began assisting parents in need, and the increased number of travelers to Kalangala called for additional ferries. Prime Minister Nabbanja provided a glimmer of hope regarding a road connecting Kakumiro to Mubende, while Lord Mayor Lukwago expressed concerns about the potential withdrawal of the African Development Bank (ADB) from funding road repairs. The police have also been investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of three bodies in Bwaise.

In addition, Prime Minister Nabbanja urged for the arrest of all traditional birth attendants, and a Muslim committee is looking to extend its reach to Mbarara. Officials have met to initiate the introduction of Quadball in Uganda.

As the year 2023 draws to a close, discussions on the political and economic landscape continue, with recollections of events shaping the early part of the year.

Israel Ojoko

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator.

