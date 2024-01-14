FDC Whip Calls for Unity, NDA Shuts Unlicensed Drug Shops, and Bul FC Eyes Premier League Success

Yusuf Nsibambi, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party whip in parliament, has laid out his plans to initiate dialogue with the party's leadership at Najanankumbi. His aim is to garner backing for the party's Members of Parliament (MPs) who identify with the Katonga Road faction. With the 2026 elections looming, his call for unity and reconciliation aligns with the party leadership's efforts to promote harmony in the run-up to the polls.

Constructive Endeavours and Developmental Plans

Elsewhere, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja is exhorting the public to extend their support towards the construction in Kakumiro. The Uganda Development Corporation (UDC), on the other hand, has earmarked a hefty $45 million to finance facilities for the forthcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) conference. As the summit draws near, discussions are gravitating towards capitalizing on its potential benefits.

Health Concerns and Sports Updates

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has taken decisive action against illicit activities, closing down over 145 unsanctioned drug shops in Mbale. This step addresses escalating concerns about public health and safety. In sports news, Bul FC is back in training, fueled by the aspiration of securing their first Uganda Premier League title.

Local Issues and Social Concerns

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) is gearing up to inaugurate several new public toilets, in an effort to enhance sanitation across the city. Health workers are combatting the issues posed by dog bites, while also employing dog therapy as a therapeutic method for individuals grappling with depression.

Simultaneously, concerns are mounting over the delay in the initiation of the A-level curriculum in schools. Various local matters underline community apprehensions, including the hard-hitting crackdown on illegal fishing that led to the destruction of unauthorized boats and fishing nets. Moreover, the city of Masaka is in the grip of fear following reports of child kidnapping, with two suspects in police custody. Parents are also facing backlash for their negligence towards children with disabilities.