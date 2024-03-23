FCTA Targets Shanties in Security Clampdown, Galadima Leads Cleanup Initiative

In a decisive move to bolster security within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Department of Development Control (DDC) under the guidance of Director Muktar Galadima has embarked on identifying and demolishing illegal shanties and informal settlements. This initiative, announced on Wednesday, aims to root out potential hideouts for criminal activities, marking a significant step towards ensuring the safety and orderly development of the territory.

Strategic Demolition and Security Enhancement

Galadima highlighted the urgency of the operation, which commenced in the city's heart and is slated to expand outward, targeting areas notorious for harboring illicit activities. The stretch along Moshood Abiola Way, known for its informal settlements, was among the first to be cleared. This action, according to Galadima, aligns with the FCT Administration's broader strategy to enhance security and foster an environment conducive to development and prosperity.

Collaboration and Accountability

Post-demolition, cleared areas are to be transferred to relevant agencies tasked with their development and maintenance, ensuring these spaces do not revert to criminal hideouts. This novel approach places the onus of responsibility on these agencies, promoting accountability and sustainable urban management. Furthermore, the involvement of the Command and Control Unit in the FCTA Department of Security Service, as shared by Dr. Peter Olumuji, underscores a holistic approach to tackling the territory's security challenges, including drug-related offenses.

Implications for FCT's Future

This crackdown on illegal settlements not only aims to deter criminal activities but also signals a commitment to preserving the Abuja Master Plan. By addressing the root causes of insecurity and ensuring responsible land management, the FCTA aspires to create a safer, more organized urban space that aligns with its developmental goals and vision for the capital city.