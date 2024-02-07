FCTA Allocates N4.8 Billion for Development in December 2023

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has declared an allocation of N4,816,227,915.56 as the statutory allocation for December 2023 to the six area councils and other critical stakeholders in the region. This announcement was made during the 185th Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting, marking a rise from the N4,729,281,486.6 handed out in November 2023. The allocation represents a substantial financial injection into the region's key services and infrastructure.

Collaboration Praised

Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, FCT Minister of State, who chaired the meeting, commended the collaborative work between the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) and Area Council authorities on waste management. This partnership, she noted, has led to an improvement in waste management and overall cleanliness in the region's satellite towns.

Expansion of Health Care Services

Dr. Mahmoud further urged the FCT Primary Health Care Board to extend its services beyond immunization. She emphasized that this expansion should encompass a broader range of healthcare services, including the provision of drugs and personnel. The call is seen as an effort to improve primary health care access and services in the region.

Breakdown of the Allocation

The disbursement details reveal that N2,364,151,892.54 was allocated to the six area councils, with specific amounts detailed for each. The remaining N2,452,076,023.02 was earmarked for other crucial stakeholders. These include primary school teachers, pensions, training funds, and employer pension contributions. The allocation figures reflect the FCTA's commitment to investing in its people and infrastructure.

The meeting was attended by several directors, secretaries, and chairmen of the area councils. Their presence underscores the importance of these financial decisions and their impact on the area's development and the well-being of its residents.