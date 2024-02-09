FCT Parents Protest 5% Tax on Private Schools: A Call for Reconsideration

Parents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are taking a stand against the recently approved five per cent tax on private schools, set to commence in January 2024. This tax, green-lighted by Minister Nyesom Wike, will be imposed on tuition fees based on enrollment numbers.

Parents argue that this new levy will only add to their financial strain, as private schools will likely pass on the cost through increased fees. The current economic climate has already left many families struggling to make ends meet, and this tax could push private education out of reach for some.

The parents' concerns are not unfounded. Despite the government's commitment to providing quality education, public schools in the FCT continue to face challenges such as frequent strikes and inadequate resources. For many parents, private schools offer a more stable and enriching learning environment for their children.

A Voice From the Crowd

"We're barely managing as it is," shares Grace, a civil servant, and mother of two. "With the cost of living rising every day, any increase in school fees would be unsustainable for us."

Her sentiments are echoed by other parents from diverse backgrounds - a businesswoman, a tailor, a driver; all united in their opposition to the tax. They believe that it is insensitive and ill-timed, given the economic hardships faced by Nigerians.

A Call for Reconsideration

The parents are urging the government to reconsider the policy and instead focus on addressing the root cause of the issue - the high number of out-of-school children. They argue that imposing taxes that could potentially exacerbate this problem is not the solution.

As the implementation date draws nearer, the voices of these parents grow louder. They hope that their pleas will reach Minister Wike and prompt a reevaluation of the proposed tax.