FCT Minister Warns Against Bureaucratic Delays in Project Execution

In a resolute move, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), admonished officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) over bureaucratic delays hampering the advancement of projects within the territory. The Minister's plea came at a crucial time and venue, during the commencement of the construction work on the 7.2-kilometer Gaba-Tokula road in the Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

Wike underscored the importance of timely payment to contractors as a preventive measure against unnecessary setbacks in project completion. He illuminated the detrimental effects that any delay in processing contractor payments could inflict on the community. The Minister was clear in his message - any form of sabotage impeding the execution of projects will not be tolerated.

A Warning against Bureaucratic Inefficiencies

Wike's strict approach towards bureaucratic inefficiency highlighted his commitment to the community's development. He demanded prompt action on files relating to contractor payments. The Minister asserted that any official found obstructing the process would face consequences, as such actions would make them an enemy to the people.

Wike's stern warning also came with a promise. He assured the community of a revitalized effort towards abandoned projects and emphasized the importance of completing projects in a timely manner. The Minister's initiatives were met with support from local officials and traditional leaders, signaling a united front in rural development.