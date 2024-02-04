FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Initiates Infrastructure Development to Combat Insecurity in Rural Areas

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has taken a significant step towards combating the growing insecurity issues in the country's rural areas. Over the weekend, Wike made an announcement at the Bwari Area Council, where he inaugurated the construction of the 7.2km Bwari-Igu-Tokulo road. The move comes as part of a broader initiative to enhance basic amenities in rural communities, thus addressing the security challenges head-on.

Linking Infrastructure and Security

During his address, Wike shed light on the strong connection between the lack of infrastructure in rural areas and the rising prevalence of insecurity. He pointed out that the absence of proper access roads often becomes a hurdle for security agencies, hindering them from responding effectively to distress calls during security emergencies. The Minister underscored the importance of infrastructure development in the fight against insecurity.

Infrastructure: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

Wike went on to highlight the economic implications of infrastructure development. He noted that rural communities primarily depend on agriculture and, therefore, reliable roads are crucial for transporting their produce to markets. By improving road access, the government can fortify the agricultural economy of these communities, thereby indirectly contributing to the fight against insecurity.

Rejigging Governance to Combat Insecurity

In addition to infrastructure development, Wike has initiated a comprehensive rejig of the governance system in the FCT. This encompasses addressing issues related to decayed road infrastructure, poor internal security architecture, inadequate economic empowerment, and unsecured transportation systems. Emphasizing public support's importance, Wike outlined plans for further infrastructure development and measures such as the rollout of buses to combat taxi robberies.