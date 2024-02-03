FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Receives 'Barden Bwari' Honor for Project Commitment

In an act of acknowledging commitment and contribution towards development, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was conferred with the traditional title 'Barden Bwari' by Etsu Bwari, Ibrahim Yaro. This honor came into being during the inauguration of the 7.2km Gaba-Tokulo-Kaima road in Bwari, an area that has been grappling with the menace of kidnapping and banditry.

Wike made a bold and unambiguous pledge to prioritize the completion of abandoned Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) projects in the area. He emphasized on his administration's policy of not initiating contracts without having the necessary funding in place. Wike's firm stand against the practice of flagging off projects without a financial backup is a testament to his commitment to the region. Such practices, he pointed out, amounts to a significant deceit to the community.

Infrastructure and Security

Linking the region's insecurity to the absence of basic infrastructure, Wike stressed the need for timely completion of all capital projects. The lack of infrastructure, he noted, hinders security agencies from effectively performing their duties. By addressing these infrastructural gaps, Wike aims to bolster the security situation in the area.

The Chairman of Bwari Area Council and Etsu Bwari expressed their support and gratitude for Wike's commitment to the development of the area. His pledge to revive neglected projects and his emphasis on the correlation between infrastructure and security has been welcomed by the community.