FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Approves N30.9 Billion for School Rehabilitation

In a bid to uplift the education sector, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike has given his nod for a colossal investment of N30.9 billion. The fund is earmarked for a comprehensive rehabilitation program for schools situated within the federal capital. Dr. Danlami Hayyo, the Mandate Secretary of the Education Secretariat, announced this development during a press conference in Abuja.

A total of N13.3 billion is set aside for the refurbishment of 40 schools, with the completion target set at 100 days. In addition, a sum of N13.1 billion is allocated for an accelerated whole-school rehabilitation method. This approach will initially be implemented in 18 schools and includes complete upgrading of facilities such as toilets, hostels, and dining areas, along with providing furniture and water supply. The second phase of the rehabilitation program involves the renovation of four more schools at a cost of N4.5 billion.

Completion and Inauguration

All these projects are on track to be concluded by May 2024. The projects' completion will coincide with the first-year celebration of President Bola Tinubu's tenure. The President is expected to inaugurate these refurbished schools, marking the country's commitment towards enhancing the education sector.

In addition to the massive rehabilitation program, Minister Wike has made efforts to resolve the ongoing dispute between primary school teachers and the Area Council Secretariat. He has agreed to pay 40% of the N7 billion minimum wage arrears owed to teachers by the six area councils. The councils will bear the responsibility for the remaining 60%. The payment is scheduled to be made over the next three months, with deductions made at the source to ensure compliance.

The Minister criticized the previous administration for its neglect of the education sector, which has resulted in the need for the current extensive renovations. With this initiative, it is clear that the government is committed to reversing the course and placing the country's education sector on a progressive path.