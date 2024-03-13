FCE (Technical) Gusau Lecturers Demand Provost's Removal Over Forged Credentials

The Federal College of Education (Technical) Gusau in Zamfara state has been plunged into academic halt as its lecturers embark on an indefinite strike. At the heart of this drastic action is the demand for the immediate removal of the Provost, Mrs. Hauwa’u Gimbiya Mukhtar Abdulkarim, over allegations of her being unqualified and presenting forged documents. The Academic Staff Union, led by Dr. Abdullahi Muhammad, has declared that academic and administrative activities will remain suspended until their demands are met, emphasizing the importance of integrity and rule of law in educational institutions.

The controversy began shortly after Mrs. Hauwa’u Gimbiya Mukhtar Abdulkarim assumed her role as the substantive provost of the college in August 2023. A human rights group, Equity Alliance, raised the alarm over her appointment, alleging misrepresentation and forgery of documents. This led to a petition that caught the attention of the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), prompting a thorough investigation by the Federal Ministry of Education. The ministry’s findings, which have yet to be disclosed publicly, have fueled the union's resolve to see Mrs. Abdulkarim removed from her position.

Union’s Stance and Demands

According to the union's statement, their actions are in defense of the college's integrity and adherence to the rule of law. They argue that working under a provost deemed unqualified by the Federal Ministry of Education is untenable. Their demands are clear: Mrs. Abdulkarim must resign and hand over her duties to the most senior academic staff member in the college. This stance is not only about protecting the college's reputation but also about ensuring that the institution is led by someone whose credentials and character are beyond reproach.

This strike has far-reaching implications for the college, its students, and the community at large. Academic disruptions affect students' education timelines, potentially delaying graduations and affecting future plans. Moreover, this situation raises questions about the oversight and appointment processes within Nigeria's educational institutions. As the strike continues, the ripple effects will likely be felt beyond the confines of the college, prompting a broader conversation about accountability and transparency in educational leadership.

The call for Mrs. Hauwa’u Gimbiya Mukhtar Abdulkarim's removal is more than a demand for administrative change; it's a stand for the values that should define educational institutions. As this situation unfolds, it serves as a reminder of the importance of due diligence, transparency, and integrity in the management and leadership of educational bodies.