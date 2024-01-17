FCC Faces Internal Dispute Over Proposal to Prioritize Local Programming

In a move to incentivize local content and strengthen local journalism, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is considering a proposal that has sparked internal disagreement. The initiative, backed by the Democratic majority, seeks to provide processing priority to radio and TV stations producing locally originated programming.

Supporting Local Journalism

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced the proposal on November 14, 2023, drawing parallels with the Children's Television Act. The initiative aims to modify the FCC's processing policy for applications pertaining to the renewal, transfer, or assignment of licenses. Under the proposed change, stations that certify they produce locally originated programming would receive priority. This proposal is viewed by its supporters as a means to encourage broadcasters to cater to the needs of their local communities, thereby boosting local journalism.

Objections from Republican Minority

However, the proposal has met with resistance from the Republican minority on the Commission, led by Senior Commissioner Brendan Carr and Commissioner Nathan Simington. The Republicans view the proposal as an unnecessary measure, arguing that it addresses a problem that doesn't exist. They consider it an indirect attack on the commission's 2017 decision to eliminate the main studio rule.

Carr has suggested that the agency should focus on its commitment to localism without revisiting the main studio rule to avoid potential litigation risks. Simington, on the other hand, criticizes the proposal as regulatory revanchism. He has expressed concerns about the potential misuse of the proposal against broadcasters operating studios in different markets.

Other FCC Actions

In other FCC-related news, the commission has imposed a fine of $26,000 on Cumulus Media for failure to upload an EEO Annual Public File Report to its online public inspection file in a timely manner. Additionally, the FCC has begun a proceeding to determine the royalty rates to be paid by webcasters, including broadcasters who simulcast their programming through internet-delivered channels for the period 2026-2030.

The FCC is also winding down the Affordable Connectivity Program, a broadband subsidy program for low-income households, due to lack of funds. Meanwhile, Rhode Island has initiated a public comment period for the state's digital equity plan, aimed at overcoming the barrier of device ownership and access, a significant challenge to digital accessibility in the state.