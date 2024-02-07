FCC and New Hampshire AG Issue Stern Warnings Against AI-Generated Political Robocalls

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the New Hampshire Attorney General have taken a firm stand against the escalating use of AI-generated voice cloning in political robocalls. In a recent development, warning letters have been issued to Texas-based companies, including Lingo Telecom, that were found to be employing AI technology to mimic the voice of President Joe Biden. These deceptive calls targeted up to 25,000 New Hampshire residents, urging them not to participate in the primary vote.

Call Authentication Challenges Persist

Despite the integration of the STIR/SHAKEN call authentication framework, a gaping hole remains in the verification process for calls traversing smaller networks. This loophole has allowed a surge in spam traffic, albeit with a slight decrease in unwanted calls over the past two years, as reported by Transaction Network Services (TNS). The challenge in discerning between legitimate and malicious calls has resulted in dwindling consumer trust. Telecom companies are now amplifying their efforts to bolster call authentication and have begun offering branded calling services.

AI Misuse in the Democratic Process

Manipulating AI technology to undermine the democratic process is a serious concern for authorities. The recent AI-generated calls used Biden's voice to propagate false information: the assertion that participating in the primary would prevent voters from casting their ballot in November's general election. This grave misuse of technology led the FCC and New Hampshire's Attorney General to issue cease-and-desist orders to the involved companies.

Action Against Unlawful Robocall Activities

Authorities remain vigilant, prepared to investigate and penalize illegal robocall activities. The ongoing investigation could result in charges for election law violations, Consumer Protection Act violations, and Telephone Consumer Protection Act violations. The FCC has further encouraged other providers to steer clear of suspicious traffic from Lingo Telecom. The collective aim is to ensure that AI technologies are used responsibly and do not pose a threat to the democratic process.