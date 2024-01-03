FCC Adopts New Rules to Prevent Digital Discrimination

In a significant move towards digital equality, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has established a new set of rules aimed at preventing ‘digital discrimination.’ These regulations, slated to come into effect in mid-January, are part of the comprehensive 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. A colossal sum of $65 billion has been designated for broadband expansion under this law, with a mandate for the FCC to ensure high-speed broadband access is distributed without bias towards race, ethnicity, color, religion, or national origin.

Eradicating Digital Discrimination: A New Paradigm

FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel stated that the rules aim to ‘facilitate equal access to broadband.’ The regulations have been designed to tackle digital discrimination in its myriad forms, including both disparate treatment and disparate impact. This implies that the rules will not only target overt acts of discrimination but also address situations where policies may unintentionally disadvantage certain groups.

Pushback from Free-Market Advocates

Despite the FCC’s noble intentions, the new rules have not been without their share of dissent. Free-market advocates have voiced their concerns in a letter to Congress. They argue that the FCC’s new standard could lead to frivolous lawsuits against telecommunications companies. The fear is that these companies might be accused of unintentional discrimination if different demographic groups use their services at different rates.

The advocates argue that the FCC’s expansive interpretation of a one-page authorization in the law has ballooned into 218 pages of regulations. This, they claim, could result in bureaucratic overreach and economic harm.

The FCC’s Authority and the Focus on Outcomes

Under the new rules, the FCC has been granted the authority to investigate discrimination complaints and penalize companies for violations. Interestingly, the focus of these rules is on outcomes rather than intent. This means that companies could potentially be held accountable, even if the discrimination was not intentional.

The Task Force to Prevent Digital Discrimination, which held public meetings, found that gaps in access often align with historical patterns of segregation and economic disadvantage. This finding underscores the importance of these new rules in correcting a long-standing and deep-seated issue.

In the pursuit of digital equity, the FCC has promoted the Affordable Connectivity Program, the largest broadband affordability initiative in the nation’s history. They have also constructed the most accurate broadband map ever created and updated rules and policies to reflect new technologies and market realities.