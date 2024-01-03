en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

FCC Adopts New Rules to Prevent Digital Discrimination

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:35 am EST
FCC Adopts New Rules to Prevent Digital Discrimination

In a significant move towards digital equality, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has established a new set of rules aimed at preventing ‘digital discrimination.’ These regulations, slated to come into effect in mid-January, are part of the comprehensive 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. A colossal sum of $65 billion has been designated for broadband expansion under this law, with a mandate for the FCC to ensure high-speed broadband access is distributed without bias towards race, ethnicity, color, religion, or national origin.

Eradicating Digital Discrimination: A New Paradigm

FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel stated that the rules aim to ‘facilitate equal access to broadband.’ The regulations have been designed to tackle digital discrimination in its myriad forms, including both disparate treatment and disparate impact. This implies that the rules will not only target overt acts of discrimination but also address situations where policies may unintentionally disadvantage certain groups.

Pushback from Free-Market Advocates

Despite the FCC’s noble intentions, the new rules have not been without their share of dissent. Free-market advocates have voiced their concerns in a letter to Congress. They argue that the FCC’s new standard could lead to frivolous lawsuits against telecommunications companies. The fear is that these companies might be accused of unintentional discrimination if different demographic groups use their services at different rates.

The advocates argue that the FCC’s expansive interpretation of a one-page authorization in the law has ballooned into 218 pages of regulations. This, they claim, could result in bureaucratic overreach and economic harm.

The FCC’s Authority and the Focus on Outcomes

Under the new rules, the FCC has been granted the authority to investigate discrimination complaints and penalize companies for violations. Interestingly, the focus of these rules is on outcomes rather than intent. This means that companies could potentially be held accountable, even if the discrimination was not intentional.

The Task Force to Prevent Digital Discrimination, which held public meetings, found that gaps in access often align with historical patterns of segregation and economic disadvantage. This finding underscores the importance of these new rules in correcting a long-standing and deep-seated issue.

In the pursuit of digital equity, the FCC has promoted the Affordable Connectivity Program, the largest broadband affordability initiative in the nation’s history. They have also constructed the most accurate broadband map ever created and updated rules and policies to reflect new technologies and market realities.

0
Politics United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New York's New Year Event Sparks Concern Over Chinese Influence

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Iranian Opposition Leader Urges Israel to Attack Iran in Historic Address

By Momen Zellmi

India's Supreme Court Introduces SOP for Summoning Government Officials

By Dil Bar Irshad

TDP's Paritala Sriram Announces Special Manifesto for Dharmavaram, Calls for Public Participation

By Rafia Tasleem

Jersey's Infrastructure Minister Calls Vote of No Confidence Against C ...
@BNN Newsroom · 6 mins
Jersey's Infrastructure Minister Calls Vote of No Confidence Against C ...
heart comment 0
Church’s Participation in Government Program is Non-Political: Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Responds to Criticism

By Rafia Tasleem

Church's Participation in Government Program is Non-Political: Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Responds to Criticism
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to Occupy Renovated Residence at Government House

By BNN Correspondents

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to Occupy Renovated Residence at Government House
UK Court of Appeal Dismisses Opposition to Sizewell C Nuclear Power Station

By BNN Correspondents

UK Court of Appeal Dismisses Opposition to Sizewell C Nuclear Power Station
Tamil Nadu Sports Minister to Invite PM Modi to Khelo India Youth Games

By Salman Khan

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister to Invite PM Modi to Khelo India Youth Games
Latest Headlines
World News
Former IMA President Alleges Verbal Abuse by Bihar Education Department ACS
55 seconds
Former IMA President Alleges Verbal Abuse by Bihar Education Department ACS
Bayern Fans Protest High Ticket Prices: A Call for Change Amid Rising Costs
2 mins
Bayern Fans Protest High Ticket Prices: A Call for Change Amid Rising Costs
New York's New Year Event Sparks Concern Over Chinese Influence
2 mins
New York's New Year Event Sparks Concern Over Chinese Influence
A Month Without Alcohol: The Global Trend of Dry January and Sober October
2 mins
A Month Without Alcohol: The Global Trend of Dry January and Sober October
Clash of Titans: Guardians vs Titans in the Barbados T10 Cricket Series
3 mins
Clash of Titans: Guardians vs Titans in the Barbados T10 Cricket Series
Springfield Sports in 2024: A New Generation of Athletes Emerges
3 mins
Springfield Sports in 2024: A New Generation of Athletes Emerges
Formula E Inks Media Partnership for Live Race Broadcasts in Germany, Austria
5 mins
Formula E Inks Media Partnership for Live Race Broadcasts in Germany, Austria
Iranian Opposition Leader Urges Israel to Attack Iran in Historic Address
5 mins
Iranian Opposition Leader Urges Israel to Attack Iran in Historic Address
Scottish Premiership Clubs Navigate Player Absences Due to International Cups
5 mins
Scottish Premiership Clubs Navigate Player Absences Due to International Cups
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
31 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app