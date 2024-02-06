FBI Alerts Houston Residents of Rising Transnational Repression Threats from China

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is warning the public in Houston about the escalating threat of transnational repression, especially from the People's Republic of China (PRC). This suppression method involves foreign governments exercising control beyond their borders, employing stalking, intimidation, harassment, and even assassination to stifle defectors and dissidents. The Houston office of the FBI, under the guidance of Kelly Choi, reports a surge in such cases.

Advertisment

Prime Target for Adversaries

Houston, with its diverse populace, economic significance, and leading institutions, stands as an attractive target for adversaries seeking information access. The FBI is currently handling approximately 2,000 cases related to the PRC. A significant portion of these are based in Houston and Texas. The PRC's involvement extends to cyberstalking, intimidating, and harassing both Chinese citizens and naturalized U.S. citizens in the U.S.

Justice Department's Actions Against the PRC

In 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice took action against the PRC's transgressions, filing criminal complaints against 44 individuals accused of committing crimes on behalf of the PRC. This crackdown followed the revelation of a PRC-backed hacking campaign aimed at U.S. infrastructure, disrupted in December of the same year.

The PRC's surreptitious activities were brought to light in 2014 when plans to establish 'Overseas Chinese Service Centers' worldwide, including Houston, were revealed. The intent behind these establishments was to repatriate Chinese citizens regarded as fugitives. While the presence of such 'PRC police stations' is less prevalent in Houston, the PRC resorts to other methods such as employing private investigators and pressuring the relatives of targets residing in China. This form of transnational repression by the PRC is a cause for concern.