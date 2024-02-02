Fayetteville Town Council to Discuss Dam Removal, Budget Workshop, and More

The Fayetteville Town Council is poised for a consequential meeting on Thursday, February 1st. Slated for 6 p.m. at the town hall, located at 125 N. Court St., the meeting will also be accessible through Zoom. A dense agenda awaits the council, with decisions set to shape the town's future significantly.

Wolf Creek Dam Dilemma

One of the evening's key discussions will revolve around the contentious Wolf Creek Dam. Hannah Thacker from the USDA is expected to provide an update, and the council will decide on how to proceed with the dam's removal. The Wolf Creek Dam issue's resolution will have far-reaching impacts on the local ecology and economy, making it a hot-button topic among Fayetteville's denizens.

Further on the agenda is the deliberation and finalization of a date for a budget workshop. Currently, it is proposed for March 11th at 8 a.m. Additionally, the council will also revisit its meeting schedule, considering changes for Thursday, June 20, and Thursday, July 4. These adjustments aim to ensure that the council's workings remain flexible and accommodating to the town's needs.

Expanding the TIF Area

The council will discuss the possible inclusion of specific parcels detailed on the assessor's map into the TIF (Tax Increment Financing) area map. Specifically, these parcels are Fayetteville Map 4, Parcels 264, 263.1, 263, and 261.1. Inclusion in the TIF area could potentially stimulate economic development in these parcels, offering a boost to the local economy.

Another item on the agenda is the establishment of an assistant fire chief position. This move will bolster the fire department's readiness and efficiency in responding to emergencies. Lastly, the council will also consider making appointments to various commissions, further ensuring that the town's operations are well-managed and citizen-focused.

The meeting's agenda is available for public viewing on the Town of Fayetteville's Facebook page, reflecting the council's commitment to transparency and public participation.