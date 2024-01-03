Fayetteville City Council Votes to Reduce Public Speaking Time

In a recent decision aimed at streamlining proceedings and encouraging succinct communication, the Fayetteville City Council has reduced public speaking time during council meetings from five minutes to three. The change, enacted through a majority vote of 6-2, was proposed by Council Member Scott Berna, with the intention of making meetings more consistent in length and promoting focused discussion.

Council Members’ Perspectives

Voting in favor of the change were council members Mike Wiederkehr, Scott Berna, Sarah Bunch, Teresa Turk, Holly Hertzberg, and Bob Stafford. Opposing voices came from council members D’Andre Jones and Sarah Moore. Berna, the progenitor of the amendment, asserted that a three-minute limit would be ample for speakers to express their viewpoints while helping to curtail meeting durations.

Public Reaction

During the council discussion, a public commenter named Kyle Smith expressed concerns that reducing the speaking time could intimidate individuals already hesitant about public speaking. Despite these reservations, the council emphasized that exceptions could be made. They stated they are open to granting additional speaking time if there is unanimous consent among council members, or by majority vote if there is an objection.

Other Council Decisions

In another significant move, the council voted unanimously (7-0) to rezone 3.2 acres north of Goddard School from agricultural to community services zone. This decision paves the way for the construction of a school annex. Council member Hertzberg abstained from the vote due to a familial financial interest in the school.