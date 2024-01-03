en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Fayetteville City Council Rejects Censure Motion Against Mayor and Councilman Amid Misconduct Allegations

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:45 am EST
Fayetteville City Council Rejects Censure Motion Against Mayor and Councilman Amid Misconduct Allegations

In a recent turn of events, the City Council of Fayetteville, North Carolina, voted against a motion to censure Mayor Mitch Colvin and City Councilman Mario Benevente. This vote came following allegations of misconduct against these two prominent figures, allegations both have fervently denied. The accusations served as the cornerstone of a lawsuit filed by former Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins.

The City’s Settlement Decision

Earlier in December 2023, the city conceded to a settlement agreement, agreeing to pay Hawkins $200,000. This was a financial decision taken to circumvent the potentially higher costs of litigation. The vote for the settlement was 8-2, with Mayor Colvin voting in favor. Colvin insisted that this decision was solely fiscal and not an admission of guilt.

Stand of Councilman Benevente

On the other side, Councilman Benevente voted against the settlement. He vehemently protested the allegations, stating that they were baseless. Benevente further noted that he wasn’t even in office when the alleged misconduct occurred.

Reaction to the Failed Censure Motion

The instigator of the censure motion, Councilwoman Bankes-McLaughlin, expressed disappointment over the council’s decision. She claimed to have borne witness to the misconduct and suggested that the council’s action, or lack thereof, indicated an absence of accountability. The failed censure motion, although not carrying any significant consequences, was intended to serve as a recorded form of discipline.

0
Politics United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Political Roundup: Christie's PAC, GOP's Border Focus, and 2024 Elections

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Digvijaya Singh Voices Concerns Over EVMs and Warns of Democracy's Demise

By Rafia Tasleem

Speculation Mounts Over Nigel Farage's Return to Frontline Politics

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Childline Gibraltar Boosts Appropriate Adult Service for Detained Minors

By Aqsa Younas Rana

UK Worker Protection Act 2023: New Duty for Employers to Prevent Sexua ...
@Law · 4 mins
UK Worker Protection Act 2023: New Duty for Employers to Prevent Sexua ...
heart comment 0
Nikki Haley’s Quiet Congressional Support and Stand on Ukraine

By Quadri Adejumo

Nikki Haley's Quiet Congressional Support and Stand on Ukraine
Media Preparedness for Potential Trump Second Term: An Ongoing Debate

By Waqas Arain

Media Preparedness for Potential Trump Second Term: An Ongoing Debate
Convicted Murderer Carl Hyde Absconds, Thames Valley Police Seek Public Assistance

By BNN Correspondents

Convicted Murderer Carl Hyde Absconds, Thames Valley Police Seek Public Assistance
A New Phase in Israel-Palestine Conflict and Global Updates

By Mahnoor Jehangir

A New Phase in Israel-Palestine Conflict and Global Updates
Latest Headlines
World News
Fulton Girls Wrestling: A Strong Performance at North Central Missouri Conference Tournament
15 seconds
Fulton Girls Wrestling: A Strong Performance at North Central Missouri Conference Tournament
Jimmy Kimmel Refutes Aaron Rodgers' Allegations of Epstein Association
18 seconds
Jimmy Kimmel Refutes Aaron Rodgers' Allegations of Epstein Association
NFL Fines Carolina Panthers Owner for Unprofessional Conduct
28 seconds
NFL Fines Carolina Panthers Owner for Unprofessional Conduct
Dyson Global Dust Study 2023: Unmasking the Disconnect in Indian Pet Owners' Cleaning Habits
31 seconds
Dyson Global Dust Study 2023: Unmasking the Disconnect in Indian Pet Owners' Cleaning Habits
Donegal School of Shotokan Karate to Feature in 'Cailiní Comhraic' RTÉ Series
34 seconds
Donegal School of Shotokan Karate to Feature in 'Cailiní Comhraic' RTÉ Series
Political Roundup: Christie's PAC, GOP's Border Focus, and 2024 Elections
51 seconds
Political Roundup: Christie's PAC, GOP's Border Focus, and 2024 Elections
Digvijaya Singh Voices Concerns Over EVMs and Warns of Democracy's Demise
2 mins
Digvijaya Singh Voices Concerns Over EVMs and Warns of Democracy's Demise
Fulton Boys Wrestling Overcomes Challenges at Missouri Conference Tournament
2 mins
Fulton Boys Wrestling Overcomes Challenges at Missouri Conference Tournament
Bilirubin Reductase: The Microbial Enzyme That Tints Urine Yellow
2 mins
Bilirubin Reductase: The Microbial Enzyme That Tints Urine Yellow
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
55 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
55 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app