Fayetteville City Council Rejects Censure Motion Against Mayor and Councilman Amid Misconduct Allegations

In a recent turn of events, the City Council of Fayetteville, North Carolina, voted against a motion to censure Mayor Mitch Colvin and City Councilman Mario Benevente. This vote came following allegations of misconduct against these two prominent figures, allegations both have fervently denied. The accusations served as the cornerstone of a lawsuit filed by former Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins.

The City’s Settlement Decision

Earlier in December 2023, the city conceded to a settlement agreement, agreeing to pay Hawkins $200,000. This was a financial decision taken to circumvent the potentially higher costs of litigation. The vote for the settlement was 8-2, with Mayor Colvin voting in favor. Colvin insisted that this decision was solely fiscal and not an admission of guilt.

Stand of Councilman Benevente

On the other side, Councilman Benevente voted against the settlement. He vehemently protested the allegations, stating that they were baseless. Benevente further noted that he wasn’t even in office when the alleged misconduct occurred.

Reaction to the Failed Censure Motion

The instigator of the censure motion, Councilwoman Bankes-McLaughlin, expressed disappointment over the council’s decision. She claimed to have borne witness to the misconduct and suggested that the council’s action, or lack thereof, indicated an absence of accountability. The failed censure motion, although not carrying any significant consequences, was intended to serve as a recorded form of discipline.