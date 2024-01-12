Fauzia Janjua: The First Pakistani-American Muslim Woman Mayor in New Jersey

In a historic turn of events, Fauzia Janjua, a Pakistani-American woman hailing from Chakwal, Punjab, has been elected as the mayor of a town in New Jersey. This election marks her as the first Muslim woman of Pakistani origin to secure such a position in the state.

Breaking Political Norms

Janjua’s victory represents a significant political shift in the town, as it interrupts a 36-year streak of Republican leadership, passing the mayoral baton to a Democrat for the first time in over three decades. This change in political landscape showcases the evolving dynamics of the town’s electorate and their openness to fresh perspectives.

Taking Oath on the Holy Quran

In a poignant moment that affirmed her faith and cultural roots, Fauzia took her oath of office on the Holy Quran. Surrounded by proud family members at the Township Hall, she solemnly committed herself to serving the community with integrity and dedication.

Acknowledged by the State Representative

New Jersey State Representative Carol Murphy expressed her honor at administering the oaths of office, acknowledging the historic nature of the event. She celebrated the achievements of both Mayor Fauzia Janjua and Deputy Mayor Nik Moustakas, symbolizing a new chapter in the town’s leadership.

Legacy of Migration and Community Service

Fauzia’s family has a rich history of migration and community service. Her father, who moved to the US in the 1970s, instilled in her the importance of giving back to society. This legacy is evident in Fauzia’s commitment to community service, particularly focusing on education for poor children and prisoners. Her leadership promises to bring a renewed spirit of inclusivity and community engagement to the town’s political arena.