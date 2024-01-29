Fatwa and Threats for Chief Imam Following Participation in Ram Temple Inauguration

In an act that has sparked both controversy and peril, Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the chief Imam of the All India Imam Organisation, has faced a severe backlash for his attendance at the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya, India. This harmonious gesture, intended to foster unity across the nation, has instead resulted in life-threatening phone calls and a fatwa issued against him.

Unyielding in the Face of Threats

Despite the threats and demands for his apology or resignation, Ilyasi retains his unwavering stance. He asserts that his participation in the ceremony was an act of love, not a crime. In a defiant response to those who disapprove of his actions, he suggested they might be better suited to a life in Pakistan.

The Unveiling of the Ram Temple

The Ram Mandir inauguration took place on January 22, with a host of dignitaries including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gracing the event. The ceremony was celebrated not only in India but in other countries such as Mauritius. The temple, since its opening, has drawn nearly 18.75 lakh pilgrims who have come to offer their prayers.

A Divided Response

The Imam's attendance at the temple inauguration has split opinions, sparking controversy and threats against him. He has received ample support from those who appreciate his move as a step towards unity and love for the nation. However, the backlash from others has escalated to the extent of a fatwa issued against him. Undeterred, Ilyasi has vowed to challenge the fatwa and has informed the Home Minister and police commissioner about the threats.