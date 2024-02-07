Father Mbaka Calls Out Nigerian Clerics for False Prophecies, Urges Government Action

In a bold move raising eyebrows across Nigeria, Father Ejike Mbaka, spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry in Enugu, has called out his clerical peers for propagating false prophecies and performing dubious miracles in pursuit of wealth and fame. His comments, delivered during a service at his ministry, were disseminated via a video clip posted on the ministry's official Facebook page and YouTube channel, sparking widespread discussion, particularly in the nation's south-eastern region, where Christianity enjoys a strong foothold.

Father Mbaka didn't mince words when he critiqued his fellow clerics' modes of operation. He accused them of exploiting their religious influence for 'money mining,' likening their activities to a form of 'prophetic trial and error.' His remarks have resonated deeply with many who have long harbored suspicions about the authenticity of the miracles and prophecies coming from some religious leaders.

Warning to the Faithful

In the wake of his revelations, the cleric issued a stern warning to Christians, urging them to exercise discernment and caution to avoid falling prey to these false prophets. While he did not name specific individuals, his statements have led to speculation among some that his comments were indirectly aimed at Ebuka Obi, a former ally who founded Zion Prayer Movement Outreach.

However, Father Mbaka's critique wasn't solely directed at religious leaders. He also addressed Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu, expressing deep concern over the escalating insecurity and hardship facing the nation. He underscored the urgency of combating the rampant hunger afflicting the population, a byproduct of ongoing economic challenges.