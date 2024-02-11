Access Bank CEO Tonye Wigwe Dies in Helicopter Crash

Tragedy struck the close-knit community of Rivers State as news broke of a fatal helicopter crash claiming the lives of six individuals, among them Tonye Wigwe, a distinguished businessman, and a staunch supporter of the governor-elect, Simin Fubara.

On Friday evening, a Eurocopter EC130 charter flight operated by Orbic Air LLC departed Palm Springs Airport, en route to an event in Port Harcourt. The helicopter, carrying six souls, including Tonye Wigwe, his wife, son, and former chair of NGX Group, Bamofin Abimbola Ogunbanjo, never reached its destination. Amidst inclement weather conditions, the aircraft plummeted to the ground near Baker, San Bernardino County.

Witnesses recounted the sight of a fiery halo descending from the skies, as rain and a 'wintry mix' shrouded the scene. The crash occurred at approximately 10:08 p.m. local time, leaving a somber pall over the community.

A Pillar of Support, Lost

In an emotional address, governor-elect Simin Fubara grappled with the loss of Tonye Wigwe, whom he described as a 'pillar of support' and a 'visionary leader.' Fubara acknowledged Wigwe's significant contributions to the development of Rivers State, expressing his grief over the untimely passing of a dear friend and ally.

Wigwe's influence extended beyond the borders of Rivers State, as he held the position of CEO at Access Bank, a prominent Nigerian financial institution. The businessman leaves behind an indelible legacy, marked by his unwavering commitment to progress and his unyielding spirit.