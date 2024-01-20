Fashola Debunks Rumors of Billions, Confirms N577,000 Monthly Pension

In a recent appearance on Arise Television's program, 'Perspectives,' Babatunde Fashola, the ex-Governor of Lagos State and former Minister, made a startling revelation that has since sparked widespread discussion.

Fashola, who has served in various high-ranked positions within the Nigerian government, disclosed that he receives a monthly pension of N577,000 from the Lagos State government. This pension, he clarified, is the solitary financial benefit he enjoys following his tenure as minister.

The former Minister went on to refute rumors alleging he had received billions of naira from the federal government after his eight-year service as a minister. He stated, with emphasis, that there are no financial benefits tied to his past ministerial role. This pension he receives, he underscored, is the only consistent income he has had since leaving office.

Advice to Current Public Office Holders

During the interview, Fashola was asked if he had any advice for current public office holders. While he refrained from giving explicit guidance, he suggested that officials should remain truthful and authentic in their service. He further emphasized that integrity and honesty should be the guiding principles in public service.

Fashola's statements offer a candid insight into the realities of public service in Nigeria. By openly discussing his financial benefits and debunking rumors of immense wealth, Fashola has set a precedent for transparency in public service. His advice to current public officials, while subtle, carries a heavy undertone of the need for honesty and authenticity in public service.