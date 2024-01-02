Fashion and Retail Industries Navigate a Politically Charged 2024

As the United States gears up for the 2024 elections, the fashion and retail industries are caught in the crosshairs of an intensifying political climate. The amplified divisiveness and antagonistic rhetoric are hindering fashion brands’ ability to communicate their messages effectively. The stakes are not confined to tax policies and candidates’ charisma. The crux of the matter is the future of American democracy.

Political Engagement: A Risk or Responsibility?

Fashion CEOs are wrestling with the question of whether and how to participate in political discourse. This quandary arises from the backlash brands have endured for taking stances on social and political issues. Target, for instance, faced criticism for its Pride collection, underlining the potential hazards for brands aligning with specific values.

Advisors like Mark Lipton suggest that companies should avoid the political arena to steer clear from becoming targets of criticism. They advocate for firms to root themselves in deeply held values, akin to the approach adopted by Patagonia. Jonathan Low, a partner at Predictiv, underscores the importance of manifesting authenticity and integrity, possibly at the expense of profitability, to circumvent social media crises.

Industry Challenges: Geopolitical Uncertainty and Climate Change

Beyond individual company strategies, the entire industry has the daunting task of navigating the election year’s geopolitical uncertainties, logistical challenges, and the pressing need to address climate change. The American Apparel & Footwear Association has emphasized the need for a united government to tackle these issues. The probability of government shutdowns further complicates the scenario as we step into 2024.

Economic Headwinds Facing the Industry

The fashion and retail industries are bracing for economic turbulence in 2024, with concerns revolving around geopolitical instability, possible supply chain disruptions, economic volatility, and inflation. A McKinsey study anticipates a sluggish 2 to 4 percent top-line growth for the global industry, with predicted slowdowns in European and Chinese markets. Moody’s credit analysts forecast a modest 1 to 3 percent growth for the global retail and apparel sectors, with potential impacts on home and apparel retailers due to margin pressure and weaker sales. In response, Nike Inc. has announced a savings plan, which includes significant layoffs, to fuel profitable growth.

As America approaches an election year, the apparel industry is exploring new sourcing locales and relationships to mitigate risk and bring production closer to home. Renewing and reinstating free trade agreements and preference programs, such as the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) and the Miscellaneous Tariff Bill (MTB), will play a critical role in decision making. The upcoming elections pose new challenges for lawmakers in the US, with government shutdown deadlines, border security negotiations, and foreign aid packages taking center stage.