Farooq Abdullah Pledges to Address Jammu and Kashmir Community Issues if Elected

At a recent day-long conference in Jammu, Dr. Farooq Abdullah, the President of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, addressed the concerns of the Gujjar and Bakarwal community.

Organized by senior party leader Choudhary Muhammad Aslam at the Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan, the event was a pledge of commitment to address the issues of all sections in Jammu and Kashmir, should the National Conference be elected to power.

Dr. Abdullah emphasized the significance of the Gujjar and Bakarwal community's development as a crucial aspect of the National Conference's inclusive policy.

The development strategy includes not only socio-political growth but also economic upliftment. The former Chief Minister urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir, in particular, the Gujjar-Bakarwals, to be vigilant against supporting the BJP and to vote wisely.