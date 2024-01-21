Farmers' Protests in Uttar Pradesh: BJP Spokesperson Advocates for Comprehensive Compensation and Inclusive Development

As protests continue to ripple through the agrarian landscape of Gautam Buddha Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, the farmers' grievances have found an echo in the voice of BJP National Spokesperson, Gopal Krishna Agarwal. During a recent interview with IANS, Agarwal acknowledged the farmers' discontent that has been simmering for some time now, triggered by land acquisitions and the perceived lack of promised facilities and compensation.

Highlighting the Farmers' Plight

Agarwal, in his discourse, underscored the significance of farmers to the nation's economy and agricultural production. He drew attention to the challenges the farmers face, particularly those whose lands have been acquired for development. The issues brought to light by him include the absence of job reservations for locals in the new projects coming up on the acquired lands, non-compliance with school seat reservations for local children, and the demand for uniform compensation and 5% developed residential plots.

Varying Compensation Rates: A Bone of Contention

The BJP spokesperson pointed out that the land acquisition was carried out by three different authorities at various times. This resulted in a variation in the compensation rates, leading to dissatisfaction among the farmers. Agarwal emphasized the requirement for adopting a compassionate, human-centered approach to address these grievances. He called for authorities to implement a comprehensive compensation structure that is fair and just, taking into account the needs and concerns of the farming community.

Call for Inclusive Development

Agarwal stressed on the importance of involving the local farming community in the development process. He suggested that this inclusion would ensure that the farming community is not marginalized and that their rights and benefits are protected. The protests by the farmers, he believes, underscore the need for a comprehensive and empathetic approach to resolve the issues they face, thereby leading to a more harmonious co-existence between development and agriculture.