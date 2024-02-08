Farmers' Protest in Noida and Greater Noida: Demanding Fair Compensation and Rehabilitation

Farmers March for Increased Compensation Disrupts Traffic, Leads to Clashes with Police in Noida and Greater Noida

Advertisment

Thousands of farmers, hailing from around 140 villages in Noida and Greater Noida, staged a massive protest march demanding increased compensation and developed plots for land acquired by local authorities. The demonstration, led by the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) and supported by Rakesh Tikait of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), resulted in significant traffic disruptions and a brief confrontation with security personnel.

The protestors, armed with a list of demands, planned to march towards Parliament to press for resolution. Their grievances included uniform compensation for those affected by the NTPC Dadri plant, jobs for the affected, and the construction of a hospital. Additionally, the farmers sought 10% of the total land acquired for residential purposes, a 64.7% hike in land compensation, permission for commercial activities on residential plots, and other benefits.

A March for Justice

Advertisment

The farmers' journey began at the Mahamaya flyover in Noida, with tractors, buses, and other vehicles forming a long procession. The sight of determined farmers, united in their quest for justice, was a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggle for fair compensation and rehabilitation.

Sukhbir Khalifa, a leader of the BKP, stated that the demands of the farmers had not been met despite several rounds of talks with the administration. The protest resumed after the state government and the Noida authority failed to address their concerns, prompting the farmers to take their fight to the national capital.

Clashes and Confrontations

Advertisment

As the farmers approached the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, they were met with a heavy police presence. Police personnel, clad in riot gear and armed with tear gas shells and water cannons, were deployed at the Chilla border to manage the protest march.

A scuffle ensued as security personnel attempted to detain local leaders, resulting in minor injuries. The situation was eventually brought under control, and a meeting between the farmers' delegation, government officials, and development authority representatives took place in Noida to discuss the farmers' grievances.

Traffic Chaos and 'Bharat Bandh'

Advertisment

The protest led to massive traffic snarls in the region, with the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and DND Flyway bearing the brunt of the disruption. The ripple effect extended to Delhi, causing inconvenience to thousands of commuters.

In addition to the protest, Rakesh Tikait announced a 'Bharat Bandh' on February 16 to address various issues affecting farmers and other sections of society. The move is expected to further intensify the pressure on the government to address the farmers' demands.

As the sun set on the day of the protest, the farmers remained steadfast in their resolve, refusing to back down until their demands were met. The events that unfolded served as a stark reminder of the human cost of development and the ongoing struggle for justice in the face of perceived injustice.

In the grand tapestry of India's development story, the farmers' protest in Noida and Greater Noida stands as a poignant testament to the indomitable human spirit and the eternal quest for fairness and equality.