Farmers' March to Delhi: Demanding Minimum Support Price Law and Justice

Farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab are set to march towards New Delhi on February 13, demanding a law that guarantees Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce. This announcement has led the Haryana government to fortify its borders with Punjab in a bid to thwart the march.

Farmers' Demand for MSP Law and Swaminathan Commission's Recommendations

The upcoming march, organized by several farmer associations, is not just about the MSP law. They are also pushing for the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm laborers, farm debt waiver, and justice for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The farmers' unions, numbering over 200, expect a massive turnout for the 'Delhi Chalo' march.

Haryana's Fortified Borders and Section 144

In response to the looming march, the Haryana government has erected a 12-layer barricade at the Shambhu Barrier and shut down the Internet in several districts. Rajasthan has followed suit, sealing its borders and imposing prohibitory orders. The Haryana government has also imposed Section 144 to prohibit any protests or marches within the state.

Legal Action and Property Damage Recovery

TVSN Prasad, the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, has issued a directive to the civil and police administration. The directive states that any damages incurred to property during the protest will be recoverable from those responsible for the disturbances. The Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property During Disturbance to Public Order Act will be invoked for the recovery of damages.

As tensions rise, farmers from other states are allegedly being detained to prevent them from joining the march. The fortified borders and legal threats, however, do not seem to have dampened the spirit of the farmers. They remain resolute in their demands, coordinating their efforts from Punjab, with the march to Delhi scheduled for February 13.

In the cacophony of protests and political maneuvering, the human stories of struggle and hope continue to emerge. The farmers' protest is a testament to their resilience and determination, a fight for their livelihoods and a fair price for their produce.