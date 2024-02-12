Farmers' March to Delhi: A New Chapter in Their Quest for Rights

Farmers March to Delhi: A New Chapter Unfolds

Advertisment

As the sun sets on February 12, 2024, anticipation builds in New Delhi. The capital city braces itself for the arrival of thousands of farmers, hailing from various parts of Punjab. Their mission? To demand the enactment of a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for crops and the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations.

A Shift in Leadership

Rakesh Tikait, a prominent figure during the 2020-21 farmer protests, is conspicuously absent this time. Instead, the non-political Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, led by Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarvan Singh Pandher, takes center stage. This shift in leadership signifies a new chapter in the ongoing struggle for farmers' rights.

Advertisment

United We Stand: The Farmer Unions

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, representing over 200 farmer unions, have called for the 'Delhi Chalo' march. The unions' demands include a legal guarantee for MSP, pensions for farmers and farm laborers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases, and justice for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, among others.

The Government's Response

Advertisment

Union ministers, including Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, have engaged in discussions with farmer leaders in Chandigarh, aiming to find common ground. However, as the farmers continue their march towards Delhi, the government's willingness to meet their demands remains uncertain.

The farmers' resolve remains unshaken, even in the face of significant deployment of police and paramilitary forces, along with reinforced barricades at Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders. As the situation unfolds, the world watches, waiting to see if this new chapter will bring the long-sought changes for India's farmers.

In the eternal dance of humanity with mortality, the farmers' struggle for survival and dignity takes center stage. The outcome of this protest will not only impact the lives of millions of farmers but also shape the future of India's agricultural landscape.