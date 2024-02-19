Farmers in India Stand Firm, Reject Centre's MSP Offer and Plan Resumption of 'Dilli Chalo' March

In a decisive turn of events, farmer leaders in India have outright rejected the Centre's proposal to purchase five key crops at the minimum support price (MSP) for the next five years. This rejection sets the stage for the resumption of the 'Dilli Chalo' march, a significant movement that has captured the nation's attention. The march is slated to recommence on February 21 from the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, marking a critical juncture in the ongoing farmers' agitation against the government's agricultural policies.

The Proposal and Its Rejection

The Centre's proposal, presented by Union Ministers including Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, in Chandigarh, offered a five-year contract for the procurement of five crops, including maize, cotton, arhar, tur, and masur, at MSP. Additionally, the proposal suggested measures for crop diversification. However, the farmer leaders, under the banners of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political), led by Jagjit Singh Dallewal, found the proposal unsatisfactory. The primary contention lies in the government's reluctance to provide a legal guarantee for MSP on all 23 crops, a demand that has been at the heart of the farmers' protests.

The March Resumes

With the rejection of the Centre's proposal, the leaders have called for the intensification of their struggle. The 'Dilli Chalo' march, which initially saw a halt at the Shambhu border on February 13, is now set to continue. This decision underscores the farmers' resolve to not back down until their demands are fully met. The demand for an immediate legal guarantee for MSP on all crops remains the central issue, with the farmers prepared to face possible confrontations with security forces. This move also reflects a broader sentiment of dissatisfaction among the farming community regarding the government's approach to addressing their grievances.

A Test of Resilience

The impending resumption of the march is not just a testament to the farmers' unwavering determination but also highlights the deep-seated issues within India's agricultural sector. The farmers' rejection of the government's proposal and the decision to intensify their struggle till all demands are met signify a pivotal moment in this ongoing saga. As the nation watches closely, the next steps by both the farmers and the government will be crucial in determining the future course of India's agricultural policies and the well-being of its farming community.