Farmers in Batangas Face Displacement: A Battle for Land and Justice

Farmers from three haciendas in Nasugbu, Batangas, are on the brink of a potential displacement from their Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP)-awarded lands due to a contested Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) order. The order, issued in January 2024 by DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella 3rd, seeks to consolidate titles and redistribute 1,322 hectares of land, enabling the former landowner, Roxas and Company Inc., to retain half of the area.

A Cry for Justice

Representing around 50,000 farmers, Lawyer Mario Bernardo Cerro expressed their rejection of the order at a recent press conference. The farmers' motion for reconsideration argues that they did not consent to withdraw pending cases, as their former counsel had misrepresented them. They also accuse the DAR chief of grave abuse of discretion by ignoring final judgments in related cases.

"The farmers have been deceived," Cerro stated, "and we will not rest until justice is served."

A Tangled Web of Land Disputes

The DAR chief's order aims to bring closure to enduring judicial conflicts by directing qualified Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) to vacate areas not awarded to them. The order also offers them freedom from payment under the New Agrarian Emancipation Act of 2023. However, the farmers claim they were misled and are planning to take legal action against their former lawyer.

The land dispute traces back to the distribution of land under CARP, which began in 1988. The farmers have been cultivating the land for decades, but the recent order has cast uncertainty over their future.

The Battle for Land and Livelihood

The farmers' struggle is not just about land; it's about their livelihood and the survival of their families. The order, if implemented, would displace thousands of farmers, leaving them without a source of income and a place to call home.

"We have invested our lives in these lands," shared one farmer. "We cannot let it be taken away from us without a fight."

As the farmers gear up to challenge the DAR order, their determination remains unshaken. They stand firm in their belief that the land they have nurtured and called their own for generations is rightfully theirs.

In the face of potential eviction, the farmers from the three haciendas in Nasugbu, Batangas, hold onto hope and continue their quest for justice. Their story serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for land rights in the Philippines, highlighting the human cost of complex land disputes and the unwavering resilience of those who fight for what is rightfully theirs.