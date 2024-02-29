Farmers Defer Delhi March Amid Mourning for Shubhkaran Singh; Punjab Police Initiates Probe

Following the tragic demise of farmer Shubhkaran Singh during the 'Dilli Chalo' march, protesting farmers have postponed their march towards Delhi to demand a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and farm debt waivers. Singh's cremation in Punjab's Bathinda district has united farmers and leaders in grief, leading to a temporary suspension of protest plans.

Mourning and Solidarity

Tributes flowed at the cremation of Shubhkaran Singh, who passed away on February 21 amidst the farmers' protest. The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) had initially planned to decide on the continuation of the 'Dilli Chalo' march following the cremation. However, in solidarity and mourning, they opted to defer this decision, highlighting the profound impact of Singh's death on the farming community.

Investigative Measures and Government Response

In response to the incident, Punjab Police filed a zero FIR to investigate Shubhkaran Singh's death, promising thorough legal proceedings. Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a compensation of ₹1 crore to Singh's family and offered a constable position to one of his daughters. Concurrently, Haryana Police have taken a stern stance against potential agitators, threatening visa and passport cancellations for those involved in violent protests.

Continued Struggle and Government Stance

Despite the tragic setback, farmer leaders, including Sarwan Singh Pandher of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, criticized the central government's militaristic approach to the farmers' protests. Accusing the government of deceit, Pandher emphasized the farmers' determination to continue their struggle for rightful demands, underscoring the deep-seated issues between the agricultural community and governmental policies.

As the investigation into Shubhkaran Singh's death unfolds, the incident has reinvigorated the farmers' movement, drawing national attention to their plight. With both mourning and resolve, the farming community stands united in their demand for justice and fair treatment, signaling a significant moment in India's ongoing agricultural protests.