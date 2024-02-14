Farm Bill 2025: Tighter Budget and Shifting Priorities Ahead

Farm Bill 2025: A Tighter Budget Looms Ahead

As we approach 2025, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has delivered a sobering forecast for the next farm bill. Projected outlays for farm bill-related programs from fiscal years 2025 to 2034 have been revised downward to $1.46 trillion, a decrease of 3.5% from the previous baseline of $1.5 trillion.

A Shrinking Pie: Agricultural Programs Face Cuts

Less Money, More Challenges - The updated CBO baseline forecast indicates that there will be less money available for USDA mandatory farm programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This tightening of the budget comes at a time when American agriculture is grappling with a host of challenges, from changing climate patterns to global trade dynamics.

Policy analyst Pat Westhoff from the University of Missouri's Food and Ag Policy Research Institute reminds us that while the CBO's forecast is important, it is ultimately up to lawmakers to determine the amount of money available for these programs.

SNAP Spending: A Mixed Bag

Decreased from Previous Baseline - SNAP spending is expected to decline from the previous baseline. However, this projection should be viewed in the context of a significant increase in SNAP spending since the 2018 farm bill's enactment. The current SNAP spending forecast stands at $484 billion, up from the previous baseline.

The rise in SNAP spending can be attributed to various factors, including the economic fallout from the pandemic and inflationary pressures. As the nation moves forward, it remains to be seen how these factors will continue to shape the SNAP program and its budget.

Implications for the Future: More Money for Crop Insurance, Less for Others

Shifting Priorities - The CBO's latest forecast has significant implications for the distribution of funds within the farm bill. More money is now expected to be available for crop insurance, while funding for farm programs, nutrition, and conservation efforts from the Inflation Reduction Act will see reduced allocations.

As lawmakers gear up to draft the 2025 farm bill, they will have to grapple with these shifting priorities and make tough decisions about how best to allocate the available resources. The stakes are high, and the choices made today will have far-reaching consequences for American agriculture and the millions of people who rely on these programs.

In conclusion, the CBO's revised baseline forecast for the next farm bill paints a challenging picture. With less money available and a growing list of needs, policymakers will have to navigate these difficult waters carefully. As we look to the future, the farm bill's outcome will be a crucial determinant of American agriculture's resilience and ability to adapt.