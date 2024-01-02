en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Faridpur-4 Election: A Tough Battle Ahead for Kazi Zafarullah

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
Faridpur-4 Election: A Tough Battle Ahead for Kazi Zafarullah

In the Faridpur-4 constituency of Bangladesh, a significant election challenge is looming for Kazi Zafarullah of the Awami League (AL). The politician has suffered defeat in the last two national elections at the hands of independent candidate Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury, more commonly known as Nixon Chowdhury. The upcoming electoral race is set to be a tough one for Zafarullah, as he currently lacks the dynamic campaign and local-level support that Nixon enjoys.

A Tale of Two Campaigns

Nixon’s campaign is more visible and resonates stronger with the electorate. He enjoys the backing of 20 chairmen out of 24 union parishads in the constituency, demonstrating his powerful local influence. His campaign’s visibility is evident in the prevalence of posters, banners, and election camps. Additionally, Nixon’s popularity among the youth and floating voters is notable, whereas Zafarullah appeals more to an older demographic.

Accusations and Allegations

Despite the absence of major violence, both candidates have engaged in verbal confrontations and mutual accusations. Zafarullah has accused Nixon of various illegal activities, even going as far as seeking to have Nixon’s candidacy canceled on allegations of voter bribery. Conversely, Nixon has accused Zafarullah of corruption.

Unlikely Alliances and Historical Voting Patterns

Interestingly, Nixon is receiving support from activists and supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), a party that is boycotting the polls. Additionally, Zaker Party, an ally of AL, is also backing Nixon. Meanwhile, Zafarullah is grappling with the challenge of gaining majority votes in a constituency with 461,845 voters. In the 2014 and 2018 elections, Nixon won 98,300 and 144,000 votes respectively, while Zafarullah managed to secure only 72,248 and 94,234 votes respectively.

The forthcoming election in the Faridpur-4 constituency is shaping up to be a significant battle, with the odds seemingly stacked against Kazi Zafarullah. As both candidates gear up for the clash, the electorate will be weighing their options and making a decision that will shape the political future of Faridpur-4.

0
Bangladesh Elections Politics
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

High Court Questions ACC's Case against bdnews24.com's Editor-in-Chief

By Muhammad Jawad

Chattogram City Grapples with Severe Gas Crisis: A Look into the Situation

By Muhammad Jawad

Mymensingh-4 Constituency: A Battle of Legacy, Influence, and Swing Votes

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh to Issue Special Bonds, Aims to Clear Arrears

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission Faces Criticism Amidst Allegat ...
@Bangladesh · 11 mins
Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission Faces Criticism Amidst Allegat ...
heart comment 0
Temple-based Programme Marks 6th Phase with Book Festival

By Muhammad Jawad

Temple-based Programme Marks 6th Phase with Book Festival
Disturbing Surge in Violence Against Women and Girls in Bangladesh: BMP Report

By Muhammad Jawad

Disturbing Surge in Violence Against Women and Girls in Bangladesh: BMP Report
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

By Muhammad Jawad

Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Candidate’s Withdrawal Hits Electoral Roadblock: Still in Race Despite Health Troubles

By Muhammad Jawad

Candidate's Withdrawal Hits Electoral Roadblock: Still in Race Despite Health Troubles
Latest Headlines
World News
Insulin Price Cap to Benefit Millions of Americans
23 seconds
Insulin Price Cap to Benefit Millions of Americans
Ryan Moloney: A Triumph Over Spinal Surgery and the Return of 'Neighbours'
24 seconds
Ryan Moloney: A Triumph Over Spinal Surgery and the Return of 'Neighbours'
Nikki Haley's Super PAC Targets Ron DeSantis over China Stance
24 seconds
Nikki Haley's Super PAC Targets Ron DeSantis over China Stance
Alan Angels Aims for Success in IMPACT/TNA, Inspired by Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo
24 seconds
Alan Angels Aims for Success in IMPACT/TNA, Inspired by Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo
UMass Goaltender Hrabal Steers Czech Republic to Victory in IIHF Quarterfinals
31 seconds
UMass Goaltender Hrabal Steers Czech Republic to Victory in IIHF Quarterfinals
Pakistan Mourns the Loss of Veteran Politician Sartaj Aziz
31 seconds
Pakistan Mourns the Loss of Veteran Politician Sartaj Aziz
Boston Red Sox Unveil 2024 Season Schedule: Spring Training, Open House and More
33 seconds
Boston Red Sox Unveil 2024 Season Schedule: Spring Training, Open House and More
Treadmill vs. Elliptical: The Ultimate Cardio Showdown
1 min
Treadmill vs. Elliptical: The Ultimate Cardio Showdown
Maine's Political Landscape: Ballot Access, Deadlines, and Trump's Ineligibility
1 min
Maine's Political Landscape: Ballot Access, Deadlines, and Trump's Ineligibility
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
31 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
35 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
38 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
45 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app