Faridpur-4 Election: A Tough Battle Ahead for Kazi Zafarullah

In the Faridpur-4 constituency of Bangladesh, a significant election challenge is looming for Kazi Zafarullah of the Awami League (AL). The politician has suffered defeat in the last two national elections at the hands of independent candidate Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury, more commonly known as Nixon Chowdhury. The upcoming electoral race is set to be a tough one for Zafarullah, as he currently lacks the dynamic campaign and local-level support that Nixon enjoys.

A Tale of Two Campaigns

Nixon’s campaign is more visible and resonates stronger with the electorate. He enjoys the backing of 20 chairmen out of 24 union parishads in the constituency, demonstrating his powerful local influence. His campaign’s visibility is evident in the prevalence of posters, banners, and election camps. Additionally, Nixon’s popularity among the youth and floating voters is notable, whereas Zafarullah appeals more to an older demographic.

Accusations and Allegations

Despite the absence of major violence, both candidates have engaged in verbal confrontations and mutual accusations. Zafarullah has accused Nixon of various illegal activities, even going as far as seeking to have Nixon’s candidacy canceled on allegations of voter bribery. Conversely, Nixon has accused Zafarullah of corruption.

Unlikely Alliances and Historical Voting Patterns

Interestingly, Nixon is receiving support from activists and supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), a party that is boycotting the polls. Additionally, Zaker Party, an ally of AL, is also backing Nixon. Meanwhile, Zafarullah is grappling with the challenge of gaining majority votes in a constituency with 461,845 voters. In the 2014 and 2018 elections, Nixon won 98,300 and 144,000 votes respectively, while Zafarullah managed to secure only 72,248 and 94,234 votes respectively.

The forthcoming election in the Faridpur-4 constituency is shaping up to be a significant battle, with the odds seemingly stacked against Kazi Zafarullah. As both candidates gear up for the clash, the electorate will be weighing their options and making a decision that will shape the political future of Faridpur-4.