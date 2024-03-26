FARAKHABAR Discusses Daesh's Resurgence: Experts Liwal, Shafiq Analyze IS-K's Growing Threat

In an insightful episode of FARAKHABAR, Shams Amani brought together political expert Shahab Liwal and university lecturer Mohammad Naser Shafiq to delve into the evolving threat posed by Daesh, particularly the Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K). The discussion aimed to unpack the ambitions and capabilities of this extremist faction amid signs of its resurgence in regions beyond its initial confines.

Understanding IS-K's Emergence and Goals

The Islamic State Khorasan, or IS-K, has emerged as a formidable branch of the broader Islamic State network, with ambitions stretching across Khorasan Province. This entity has distinguished itself through a series of aggressive recruitment strategies, pulling members from various militant organizations, and launching attacks that signal ideological rifts with the Taliban. The experts on FARAKHABAR emphasized IS-K's ultimate goal: the establishment of Islamic rule within their defined territory. Despite enduring heavy counterattacks, including targeted bombings by the U.S., IS-K has demonstrated resilience and an alarming capacity for expansion.

Clashes with the Taliban and Global Ambitions

One of the focal points of the discussion was the ideological and territorial clashes between IS-K and the Taliban. Unlike the Taliban's primarily nationalistic agenda, IS-K harbors broader ambitions that extend beyond Afghanistan's borders, aiming for global influence. This distinction has not only fueled fierce battles between the two groups but has also attracted a diverse cohort of militants to IS-K's ranks, intrigued by the promise of a more extensive Islamic caliphate. The experts also touched upon the strategic operational tactics employed by IS-K, including its adept use of social media for recruitment and propaganda purposes.

Implications for Regional and Global Security

The conversation concluded with an analysis of the implications of IS-K's resurgence for regional and global security. The experts underscored the complexity of combating an ideology that transcends geographical boundaries, highlighting the need for a concerted international effort to address the root causes of extremism. The discussion also pointed to the potential for IS-K to exploit political and social unrest in various regions as a means to further its agenda, underscoring the urgency of a unified response to this growing threat.

As the episode of FARAKHABAR came to a close, it was clear that the rise of IS-K presents a multifaceted challenge that requires not only military and strategic countermeasures but also a profound understanding of the ideological underpinnings that drive such movements. The insights from Shahab Liwal and Mohammad Naser Shafiq offered a sobering reminder of the enduring and adaptable nature of extremist threats, prompting viewers to consider the long-term implications of IS-K's continued evolution.