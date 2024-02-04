Farage's Move into 'Popular Conservatism' Highlights Tensions in UK Politics

Nigel Farage, the former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), is reportedly attending the launch of Liz Truss's new initiative, the 'Popular Conservatism' project. The event, taking place in central London, is a significant development in the UK's political landscape. The Popular Conservatism project, also known as PopCons, is seen as a platform for right-wing Tory MPs to lobby for more hardline policies, including on immigration and tax cuts.

'PopCons' - A New Wave in Conservative Politics

The PopCons movement is an initiative spearheaded by Truss, aiming to unite right-wing Tory MPs and advocate for tougher policies on immigration and tax. It's a movement that is beginning to gain traction within the Conservative Party, with key figures such as Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg and Lee Anderson lending their support. Truss, the former Prime Minister, and Rees-Mogg will be the headline speakers at the event, with several hundred guests expected to attend.

Farage's Attendance - A Signal to Sunak

Farage's attendance at the PopCons launch is noteworthy. A prominent figure among the Tory right, Farage is attending in his capacity as a GB News presenter. His presence at the event signals additional pressure on current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to heed the group's policy suggestions. This comes at a critical juncture, with the general election looming on the horizon.

Electoral Implications and Future Strategies

The PopCons group is directed by Mark Littlewood, a former think tank leader and advisor to Truss. The group's key objective is to influence the Conservative Party's manifesto and electoral strategy. Alongside this, Farage is rumoured to be considering rejoining Reform UK, formerly the Brexit Party. This move could challenge the Conservative Party directly in the upcoming election, potentially dividing the Tory vote and intensifying the electoral challenge for Sunak.