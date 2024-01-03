en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Farage Rumors Overshadow Tice’s Press Conference at Westminster

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:22 am EST
Farage Rumors Overshadow Tice’s Press Conference at Westminster

Richard Tice, the charismatic leader of Reform UK, found himself in an unexpected predicament during a press conference in Westminster. Despite his renowned openness to media engagement, the event’s spotlight shifted. Journalists and TV cameras were not buzzing around Tice but were instead consumed by speculation about Nigel Farage, Tice’s charismatic predecessor, and a figure who stepped back from frontline politics four years ago. The air in the Westminster Conrad Hotel, where the press conference took place, was electric with anticipation.

Farage’s Shadow Looms Large

Farage had transitioned from politics to television presenting, even dabbling in reality TV. Yet, the press conference was alive with conjecture around his possible return to the political arena. Rumors ranged from Farage being announced as the new leader of Reform UK, taking on the role of chief political campaigner, to emerging as the candidate in the Wellingborough by-election.

Tice’s Attempt to Steer the Ship

In the midst of the Farage frenzy, Tice attempted to hold the reins. He spoke about the party’s bold plans to stand candidates in every single seat across England, Scotland, and Wales, with nearly 500 candidates approved so far. He also revealed former MEP Ben Habib as Reform’s candidate for the Wellingborough by-election. Tice warned of ‘Starmergeddon’ if Labour is elected and criticized both Labour and the Tories for betraying working class voters on immigration and economic incompetence.

Reform UK: A Rising Power

Despite the swirling Farage speculation, other key developments emerged. Reform UK is just behind the Lib Dems in opinion polls and some Conservatives are worried the party could pick up votes from disaffected Tory supporters. Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson has described Reform as ‘a bigger threat to the country’ than the Labour Party. Tice denied any potential deal with the Tories and insisted that Reform’s policies can save Britain.

0
Politics United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fatal Car Crash Following Police Pursuit in Swindon Leads to Arrests and Independent Investigation

By Israel Ojoko

Cleveland Police Officer to Face Misconduct Hearing Over Alleged Breaches

By Rafia Tasleem

St. Thomas Police Investigate Theft and Mischief Incidents

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Teenager Dies in Car Crash Amid Police Pursuit near Swindon

By Aqsa Younas Rana

General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader ...
@Politics · 2 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader ...
heart comment 0
Aquino’s Washington Visit: U.S. Military Bases and Economic Challenges on the Table

By BNN Correspondents

Aquino's Washington Visit: U.S. Military Bases and Economic Challenges on the Table
Khurda Tehsildar Nibedita Parida in Controversy Again: Clash with Lawyer Sparks Widespread Condemnation

By Rafia Tasleem

Khurda Tehsildar Nibedita Parida in Controversy Again: Clash with Lawyer Sparks Widespread Condemnation
The State of Democracy Ahead of the UK’s 2024 General Election

By Shivani Chauhan

The State of Democracy Ahead of the UK's 2024 General Election
Unravelling the Surge in Ireland’s Public Sector Pension Liabilities

By BNN Correspondents

Unravelling the Surge in Ireland's Public Sector Pension Liabilities
Latest Headlines
World News
Roof Leak Temporarily Shuts Down Squash Courts at Romsey Sports Centre
13 seconds
Roof Leak Temporarily Shuts Down Squash Courts at Romsey Sports Centre
Overcoming Patient Attrition in Clinical Trials: A Multifaceted Approach
38 seconds
Overcoming Patient Attrition in Clinical Trials: A Multifaceted Approach
Welsh Start-up Môn Medics Steps Up to Support Overburdened Ambulance Services
1 min
Welsh Start-up Môn Medics Steps Up to Support Overburdened Ambulance Services
Stoppage-Time Goals Seal Victory for Lancaster City Against Atherton Collieries
1 min
Stoppage-Time Goals Seal Victory for Lancaster City Against Atherton Collieries
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Set to Exhibit Innovative Diagnostic Platform at CES 2024
2 mins
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Set to Exhibit Innovative Diagnostic Platform at CES 2024
Arsenal's Urgent Need for a Winger: The Struggle and the Strategy
2 mins
Arsenal's Urgent Need for a Winger: The Struggle and the Strategy
Chamari Athapaththu Among Top Contenders for ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023
2 mins
Chamari Athapaththu Among Top Contenders for ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
3 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Aquino's Washington Visit: U.S. Military Bases and Economic Challenges on the Table
3 mins
Aquino's Washington Visit: U.S. Military Bases and Economic Challenges on the Table
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
3 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
13 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
54 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
5 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
5 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app