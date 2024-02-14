FAO Director-General Meets Slovenian President: A Discussion on Global Food Safety and Sustainable Development

On February 14, 2024, Qu Dongyu, the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), embarked on an official visit to Slovenia. His mission? To engage in crucial discussions on global food safety and sustainable development with the Slovenian President, Natasa Pirc Musar, as well as key ministers.

A Meeting of Minds: Qu Dongyu and President Musar

In a meeting brimming with significance, Qu Dongyu and President Musar exchanged ideas on a range of issues, from Slovenia's recent election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council to the pressing matter of poor food safety in regions such as Yemen, Sudan, South Sudan, and Gaza.

President Musar outlined Slovenia's four thematic priorities during its UNSC membership: conflict prevention; protection of populations in armed conflict; women, peace, and security; and climate, peace, and security. Qu Dongyu congratulated Slovenia on this notable achievement and reaffirmed FAO's commitment to providing technical support to inform UNSC deliberations.

Advocating for Bee Diplomacy and Sustainable Development

During their discussions, President Musar took the opportunity to emphasize the importance of bee diplomacy and its role in promoting sustainable development. Slovenia's strong beekeeping tradition makes it an ideal advocate for this cause, and President Musar hopes that this focus will contribute to global food safety and environmental preservation.

Cooperation in Security Council Projects and a Visit to a Local Research Center

Qu Dongyu's visit also included meetings with Mateja Calusic, the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Food, and Tanja Fajon, the Minister of Foreign Affairs. These discussions centered around potential cooperation in Security Council projects and addressed the urgent need to improve food safety in vulnerable regions.

The Director-General's itinerary also featured a visit to a local research center and farm dedicated to sustainable practices. This visit served as a testament to the FAO's commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration in the pursuit of global food safety and security.

In conclusion, the meeting between Qu Dongyu and the Slovenian President, along with other key officials, marked an important step in strengthening the partnership between FAO and Slovenia. By focusing on global food safety, sustainable development, and bee diplomacy, these leaders are working together to build a more secure and environmentally conscious future for all.