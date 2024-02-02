Fani Willis Admits to Personal Relationship with Special Prosecutor Amid Trump Election Case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has publicly conceded to having a personal relationship with the special prosecutor she appointed for the Trump election interference case. This prosecutor, Nathan Wade, has been at the heart of a controversial legal battle that revolves around accusations of election subversion made against former President Donald Trump.

Dismissal of 'Meritless' Accusations

In response to these accusations, Willis labelled them as 'meritless' and 'salacious'. In a detailed 176-page legal filing, she has requested a judge to dismiss motions that seek her disqualification from the case. This move comes ahead of a scheduled February 15 hearing presided over by Judge Scott McAfee. Willis argues that there is no disqualifying conflict of interest in her case, a claim that has been under intense scrutiny in recent weeks.

Allegations of Illegal Hiring

Mike Roman, Trump's co-defendant, has levied allegations against Willis claiming that her hiring of Wade was illegal. Roman's lawyers argue that Wade's law firm receiving over $653,000 since November 2021 raises questions of impropriety. Adding fuel to the fire, bank records from Wade's divorce case have shown ticket purchases for trips to Aruba and San Francisco. These trips, unrelated to work, were taken by both Wade and Willis.

Call for Disqualification

Roman is pushing for both prosecutors to be disqualified and charges against him to be dropped. Willis's relationship with Wade, both personal and professional, has been the focal point of this call for disqualification. Despite the allegations, Willis's team maintains that there is no financial or personal conflict of interest that warrants her removal from the case.

