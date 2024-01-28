Family Demands Justice for Missing Akwa Ibom APC Youth Leader Ubokobong Udoworen

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Youth leader for Akwa Ibom North East, Ubokobong Udoworen, has been reported missing since an attack on January 18, 2024. Udoworen was allegedly targeted by hired thugs due to his intent to report the diversion of holiday donations, intended for youth, to the Senate President. He had previously denounced this misappropriation via Facebook, calling out some individuals involved in the district.

Family Demands Investigation

Akanimo Udom, a representative of the Udoworen family, has demanded that security agencies locate Udoworen within 24 hours. They also called upon President Tinubu to ensure justice is served. Despite the incident occurring nine days prior, there has been no comment from the APC state leadership. The attack was an attempt to prevent Udoworen from informing the Senate President about the mismanagement of donations at the APC event, attended by party leaders, including the Senate President himself.

Police Initiate Investigation

Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, has confirmed that the Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi, has begun a discreet investigation into the attack. The police are resolved to hold those responsible accountable. The Udoworen family's plea underscores concerns over Udoworen's safety and whereabouts, as well as the apparent lack of response from the party's leadership regarding the attack on one of their members.

Pressure on Political Leadership

The incident has put significant pressure on the political party's leadership, which has remained silent on the matter. The family, alongside other concerned citizens, are calling on President Bola Tinubu, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, and the Chairman of Ikot Ekpene LGA to act. The family is also urging the media to assist in locating Udoworen. This incident serves as a stark reflection of the challenges that political activists face in the country.