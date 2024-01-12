en English
Law

Family Courts in England and Wales to Boost Transparency with Expanded Reporting Scheme

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
In a significant move towards greater transparency in the judicial system, a pilot scheme allowing journalists and legal bloggers to report from family courts is set to be expanded in England and Wales. Starting from 29th January, the initiative will extend to include 16 additional family court centers, thereby covering nearly half of the total 43 centers in these countries. This groundbreaking development comes in response to the successful coverage of family court cases by various news outlets over the past year.

Preserving Anonymity

Under the scheme, families and individual social workers will retain their anonymity. However, Transparency Orders can permit the naming of local authorities and certain experts. This provision intends to maintain the privacy of families while holding public bodies accountable. The scheme is a large leap forward, aiming to enhance transparency and bolster public confidence in the family justice system.

Revolutionizing Court Reporting

For the first time, reporters will have the opportunity to communicate directly with families, cite from documents, and narrate court proceedings. As a result, the public will gain a more intimate understanding of the operations of the family courts. This expansion of the pilot scheme has been welcomed by various groups, seeing it as a chance to ensure accountability and evaluate the family court system effectively.

Future Expansion Plans

Initially, the reporting will predominantly cover public law cases, focusing on decisions related to child care. There are plans to eventually extend coverage to private law cases, which typically involve parental separation, and later to magistrates’ hearings of family cases. The BBC, which has been diligently covering family court stories from the pilot courts, will continue its coverage in the new pilot centers, further amplifying the reach of these stories.

The expansion of this pilot scheme marks an important step in the evolution of the family justice system in England and Wales. It is an endorsement of the belief that transparency, public understanding, and accountability are crucial to the efficacy and credibility of the justice system.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

