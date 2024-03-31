Faizan Mustafa Discusses Equality, Legal Reforms, and Uniform Civil Code in India

During a recent live session moderated by Senior Assistant Editor Apurva Vishwanath, Prof Faizan Mustafa, Vice Chancellor of Chanakya National Law University, shed light on the complexities surrounding the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the essence of legal equality, and the need for reforms within Muslim law in India. The discussion aimed to unravel the layers of constitutional rights, directive principles, and the practical implications of implementing a uniform civil code.

Advertisment

Understanding Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles

Prof Mustafa began by contrasting the first generation rights, encapsulated in Part III of the Indian Constitution, with the socio-economic rights listed under the Directive Principles in Part IV. He underscored the historical evolution of the constitutional significance of both sets of rights, highlighting the landmark Champakam Dorairajan judgment which placed the right to equality above special provisions for disadvantaged communities. According to Mustafa, the pursuit of Directive Principles, including the UCC, represents the constitutional vision for India's governance.

Equality, Uniformity, and the Concept of a Just Code

Advertisment

The Vice Chancellor offered a nuanced perspective on the idea of uniformity versus equality. Stressing that the Constitution advocates for treating equals equally, Mustafa argued that uniform laws are not a prerequisite for justice. He suggested that multiple laws, adhering to constitutional ideals of equality and gender justice, could coexist without the necessity for a singular legislation. The conversation also delved into the historical approach to personal laws in India, tracing back to British colonial practices that introduced standardized religious laws for different communities.

The Distinction Between Civil and Criminal Laws

Further exploring the legal landscape, Prof Mustafa delineated the differences between rights in personam (personal rights) and rights in rem (rights against the world). He elucidated how civil laws typically govern personal matters like marriage, divorce, and inheritance, whereas criminal laws address violations that affect society at large. The discussion underscored the existing uniformity in criminal legislation across India, while personal laws remain diverse. Mustafa advocated for the term 'Indian Family Code' for any future uniform civil code, emphasizing its focus on family and personal matters intertwined with religious practices.

The session with Prof Faizan Mustafa offered a comprehensive exploration of the Uniform Civil Code, its implications for legal equality, and the broader context of legal reforms in India. By dissecting the constitutional framework, historical precedents, and the practicality of implementing a uniform civil code, Mustafa provided valuable insights into the ongoing debate. His emphasis on a just code over a uniformly applied one invites reflection on the core principles of justice, equality, and the diverse fabric of Indian society.