Faint Ovals on Riverside County Mail-In Ballots Cause Confusion and Accessibility Concerns

Faint Ovals on Riverside County Mail-In Ballots Sow Confusion Ahead of March 5 Election

As Riverside County residents prepare to cast their votes in the upcoming March 5 election, an unexpected hurdle has emerged: faint ovals on mail-in ballots. These barely visible markings, intended to guide voters in selecting their preferred candidates, have left many struggling to make their choices.

A Surge of Complaints

The Riverside County Registrar of Voters has been inundated with about 33 calls and emails from perplexed voters grappling with the faint ovals. The issue has disproportionately affected those with visual impairments, who find the already delicate ovals even harder to discern. Katie Scheuring, a senior visual impairment occupational therapist at the Braille Institute, confirms the challenge and offers practical advice: vote in a well-lit area, use a magnifying glass or reader, and order an official voter information guide in large print.

A Race Against Time

With approximately 7,000 completed vote-by-mail ballots received by the registrar as of 5 PM on Friday, the clock is ticking for those still wrestling with the faint ovals. The registrar's office has assured voters that they can request a new ballot with thicker lines if they find the current ones difficult to see. However, this solution requires time and patience – two resources in short supply as election day approaches.

An Unforeseen Error

The root cause of the faint ovals can be traced back to the vendor, ProVoteSolutions. Upon investigation, they discovered that the ballot artwork provided by the voting system vendor had thinner ovals than previously used. This subtle yet significant change went unnoticed until voters began reporting their difficulties.

To avoid further confusion, the registrar has assured voters that the ballots available at the polls will have clearer ovals. This crucial distinction means that those who choose to vote in person won't face the same challenges as their mail-in counterparts.

As Riverside County residents navigate this unexpected obstacle in their quest to exercise their democratic rights, the faint ovals serve as a stark reminder of the importance of accessibility and clarity in the voting process.

For those still struggling with their mail-in ballots, the message is clear: reach out to the registrar's office, request a new ballot, and make your voice heard.

Despite the hurdles posed by the faint ovals on Riverside County's mail-in ballots, voters remain undeterred in their mission to participate in the March 5 election. Armed with magnifying glasses, well-lit spaces, and large print guides, they are overcoming the challenges – one faint oval at a time.

As the deadline for mail-in ballots looms, the surge of complaints about the faint ovals underscores the importance of ensuring every vote counts. With each call and email to the registrar's office, voters are not just requesting new ballots; they're asserting their right to a fair, accessible, and transparent voting process.