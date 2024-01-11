Fadnavis Criticises Thackeray, Pledges Water Supply to Marathwada

During the groundbreaking ceremony for the Gangapur lift irrigation project in Arapur, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticised Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray for his comments on hypothetical actions during his tenure. Fadnavis retorted that Thackeray, who allegedly remained homebound, would do better focusing on writing essays about what he might have done.

A Revolutionary Irrigation Project

The Gangapur lift irrigation project, which Fadnavis attended, is set to be a game-changer in the agricultural sector. The project aims to bring a vast area of 25,000 hectares of land under irrigation using advanced drip technology. It is scheduled to be powered by a solar plant, marking a significant step towards sustainable farming practices.

Funding for Future

During his address, Fadnavis highlighted the government's commitment to improving irrigation facilities. He stated that a robust sum of Rs 5,000 crores has been sanctioned for irrigation projects in the last 18 months. This funding reflects the government's intent to enhance agricultural productivity and bolster the rural economy.

Promise for Marathwada

Further, Fadnavis made a significant promise to the people of Marathwada. He assured that water from the Krishna river valley would be redirected to the region within the next 18 months. This move is expected to alleviate water scarcity issues and improve the living conditions for the residents of Marathwada.