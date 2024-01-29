Russian Mayor's Controversial Call for Population Growth

In a move that has sparked controversy, the mayor of Nevinnomyssk, Russia, Mikhail Minenkov, has urged husbands to impregnate their wives to increase the city's population. Highlighting his dissatisfaction with low birth rates, Minenkov warned that a continuation of this trend could lead to the 'degradation' of society. The mayor insisted that men should 'sneak up' on their wives and impregnate them as a potential solution to address the city's dwindling birth rates.

Population Decline: A Pressing Issue

The mayor's comments come at a time when the state statistics agency, Rosstat, reported a decrease in natural population growth. The agency has presented demographic forecasts for Russia, painting a picture of concern for the country's future if current trends continue. Minenkov emphasized the importance of increasing birth rates for the development of the city, region, and Russia as a whole.

Controversial Approach to a Demographic Challenge

While the mayor's approach has been regarded as unconventional and controversial, it reflects a broader concern about the demographic challenges facing Russia. The declining birth rate, if unchecked, could lead to significant social and economic repercussions for the country. It remains to be seen how the mayor's comments will be received by the public and whether his unconventional strategy will have any impact on the city's population growth.

Public Reaction and Implications

Public reaction to the mayor's comments has been varied, with some expressing discomfort at the perceived intrusion into personal matters, while others see it as a necessary call to action to address a pressing issue. The implications of these comments extend beyond Nevinnomyssk, serving as a stark reminder of the demographic challenges facing many regions in Russia and the potential consequences for the country's future.