en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fact Checker

Online Disinformation Muddies Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: A Look at the Syrian Connection

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:12 pm EST
Online Disinformation Muddies Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: A Look at the Syrian Connection

In the labyrinth of online misinformation, the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict has witnessed the disturbing trend of Syria’s civil war scenes being misrepresented as atrocities occurring in Gaza. A prime example of this is a video featuring Syrian schoolchildren wounded during an artillery shelling in Afes — a village under the regime of Syria. This video, along with numerous other visuals from Syria, have been falsely presented as events from Gaza, leading to confusion and dehumanization of victims in both conflict zones.

Fact-Checkers Debunk Misinformation

Fact-checkers have been working tirelessly to debunk this wave of misinformation. They have successfully identified and corrected several social media posts that have mislabeled such videos and photos, some dating back several years. This misrepresentation, however, extends beyond just generating falsehoods. It serves to polarize audiences and obscure the real situations faced by civilians in both war zones. One notable case involved a video showing a Syrian boy mourning his siblings, which was incorrectly presented as a scene from Gaza. A photo from 2013, featuring deceased Syrian children, was also misrepresented in a similar fashion.

Influencers Amplify Misinformation

Adding fuel to the fire, influencers and content creators have been known to recycle these images for engagement and ad revenue. Alarmingly, some of these individuals have a history of denying the atrocities committed by the Syrian regime. This alarming trend of mislabeling not only leads to public skepticism but also poses a significant threat to future war crimes investigations. The misrepresentation undermines the legitimacy of the visual evidence and can discourage people from expressing solidarity or advocating for human rights.

Implications of Misinformation

The repercussions of such misinformation are far-reaching. It undermines the severity of the atrocities committed in both regions, leading to a dangerous lack of trust in verified cases of human rights violations and violations of the laws of war. As we navigate these tumultuous times, it becomes increasingly vital to approach such imagery with caution and verify sources before sharing information. Only then can we hope to maintain solidarity, support for human rights, and the pursuit of truth in an era marked by the blinkered proliferation of online disinformation.

0
Fact Checker International Affairs Syria
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Interactive Games: A Novel Approach to Enhance Fact-checking Skills

By Bijay Laxmi

Distorted Narratives: Syrian War Images Misrepresented as Gaza Atrocities

By Momen Zellmi

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves ...
@Accidents · 20 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves ...
heart comment 0
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population

By Shivani Chauhan

Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Canserbero Case Reopened: CICPC Officials Under Scrutiny

By Nitish Verma

Canserbero Case Reopened: CICPC Officials Under Scrutiny
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden Administration Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Arms Sale to Israel
3 mins
Biden Administration Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Arms Sale to Israel
GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment
3 mins
GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment
Athletes' Participation in Major Race Jeopardized by Last-Minute Flight Cancellation
4 mins
Athletes' Participation in Major Race Jeopardized by Last-Minute Flight Cancellation
UN Secretary-General Warns of Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Potential Regional Spillover
5 mins
UN Secretary-General Warns of Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Potential Regional Spillover
Winnipeg Battles Cold Weather and Healthcare Crisis: A Report from the Winnipeg Free Press
6 mins
Winnipeg Battles Cold Weather and Healthcare Crisis: A Report from the Winnipeg Free Press
Ayurveda Expert Emphasizes Lifestyle Choices in Managing Diabetes
9 mins
Ayurveda Expert Emphasizes Lifestyle Choices in Managing Diabetes
Knicks Replace Traded Toppin with DiVincenzo: A New Dynamic
9 mins
Knicks Replace Traded Toppin with DiVincenzo: A New Dynamic
ASB Classic Set for Thrilling Start with Svitolina-Wozniacki Clash
9 mins
ASB Classic Set for Thrilling Start with Svitolina-Wozniacki Clash
Invisible Enemy Strikes: Student Suffers Severe Food Poisoning from Stale Sardines
10 mins
Invisible Enemy Strikes: Student Suffers Severe Food Poisoning from Stale Sardines
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
39 mins
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
1 hour
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
4 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
4 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
4 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
4 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app