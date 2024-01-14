en English
Fact Checker

Neil Oliver Under Fire for Spreading Unfounded ‘Turbo Cancer’ Claims Amid Pfizer Acquisitions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:40 pm EST
Neil Oliver Under Fire for Spreading Unfounded ‘Turbo Cancer’ Claims Amid Pfizer Acquisitions

Former BBC historian and current GB News associate, Neil Oliver, has stirred controversy by propagating groundless claims about an alleged condition he dubs as ‘turbo cancer.’ Oliver insinuated that the pharmaceutical behemoth, Pfizer, is buying companies to address this purported condition. He links this to an alarming increase in the number of young and otherwise healthy individuals succumbing to death.

Fact-Check Debunks Oliver’s Claims

Oliver’s assertions were refuted by a Reuters fact-check, which consulted medical experts who categorically rejected the notion of ‘turbo cancer’ resulting from the coronavirus vaccine as baseless. Oliver’s reference to Pfizer’s CEO, Albert Bourla, suggested that Bourla had projected ‘turbo cancer’ to afflict a third of the global populace. However, Bourla’s statement was misrepresented. He had commented on the ubiquity of cancer, noting that one in three people in the US will receive a cancer diagnosis during their lifetime.

Social Media Backlash and Ofcom’s Response

The dissemination of such misinformation has triggered a wave of criticism on social media platforms, with users demanding action from the broadcasting watchdog Ofcom. Ofcom has previously penalized GB News for breaching impartiality norms and broadcasting potentially harmful or offensive content in various programs. Oliver’s recent remarks add to a history of contentious statements, including his self-confessed lack of understanding regarding the war in Ukraine and his earlier declaration that he would willingly contract Covid-19 for ‘freedom.’

Continuation of Controversial Assertions

Oliver’s unfounded promotion of the ‘turbo cancer’ conspiracy theory amid Pfizer’s acquisition discussions continues to garner attention and criticism. His spread of such baseless theories, despite medical experts’ fact-checking and widespread social media condemnation, underscores the dangers of using influential platforms to disseminate potentially harmful misinformation.

Fact Checker Health United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

