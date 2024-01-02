en English
Disaster

Debunked: Viral Video Falsely Links Wave Incident to Japan Earthquake

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
Debunked: Viral Video Falsely Links Wave Incident to Japan Earthquake

In an era where information spreads faster than wildfire, the accuracy of this information often gets lost in the chaos. Such was the case with a recent video that went viral, linking an incident of individuals being swept away by waves to the recent earthquake in Japan. This video, however, was debunked by India TV’s Fact Check team, revealing its true origins from a tidal bore occurrence in Indonesia in December 2021.

Unraveling the Truth

The deceptive video showcases a man and a woman standing near the coast, with another man filming the scene with a selfie stick, before they are suddenly engulfed by waves. The footage was widely shared with captions suggesting it was related to the earthquake in Japan, cautioning against reckless behavior during a tsunami.

Fact-checkers, however, identified the footage as originating from an event near the Kampar River in Riau, Indonesia. The region is known for its tidal bores, which are often a tourist attraction. The video was actually taken during a Bono wave, also known as a tidal bore, reinforcing the fact that it bore no relation to the recent earthquake and tsunami in Japan.

The Dangers of False Information

The circulation of this false news underscores the pressing need for verifying information, especially in the context of natural disasters, before disseminating it on social media platforms. The misleading narrative could have caused unnecessary panic and fear, demonstrating the potential harm that comes with the spread of unverified information.

Conclusion

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of fact-checking before sharing information, particularly during times of crisis or disaster. It’s crucial to remember that while the internet can be a potent tool for spreading awareness and updates, it can also serve as a hotbed for misinformation if not used responsibly.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

