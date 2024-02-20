Facing Hate with Generosity: U.S. Jews Boost Charity in Response to Antisemitism

In an era marked by a troubling rise in antisemitism, a comprehensive 2023 survey unveils a compelling narrative of resilience and generosity within the American Jewish community. Conducted by the Ruderman Family Foundation and the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, the study sheds light on how personal encounters with antisemitism are not only shaping Jewish philanthropic behavior but also fueling an increase in charitable donations, particularly towards religious causes.

The Nexus Between Antisemitism and Philanthropy

The findings of the survey reveal a stark reality: Jews who have personally experienced antisemitism are significantly more inclined to open their wallets for charitable causes. This philanthropic response is both a testament to the community's solidarity and a mechanism to counteract the negativity bred by discrimination. With an average donation of $10,588 by Jewish households, compared to the $8,025 average of their non-Jewish counterparts, the disparity in giving is noteworthy. This generosity extends beyond the confines of their community, as Jewish donors facing antisemitism contributed over six times as much to nonreligious institutions and organizations.

Moreover, the survey uncovers a fascinating correlation between a strong identification with Jewish identity and increased giving. Whether driven by faith, culture, or the collective memory of historical challenges, this connection underscores the deep-rootedness of philanthropy within the Jewish ethos. However, the survey also highlights variations in giving based on factors such as religious identity, wealth, and marital status, painting a complex picture of Jewish philanthropy in the U.S.

Geographical and Generational Insights

Geographical variations in antisemitic experiences and philanthropic responses offer a nuanced understanding of the American Jewish experience. With the West reported as the region with the highest levels of antisemitism, the geographic spread of discrimination appears to influence charitable behaviors. The report also shines a light on generational differences, revealing that Generation X, alongside millennials and Generation Z adults, are the most active donors to Israeli causes. This generational shift in philanthropic focus suggests an evolving landscape of Jewish giving, influenced by contemporary challenges and a global perspective.

A Look into the Future of Jewish Philanthropy

The survey, titled 'American Jewish Philanthropy 2022: Giving to Religious and Secular Causes in the U.S. and to Israel,' not only offers a snapshot of the current state of Jewish philanthropy but also hints at future trends. At a time of increasing antisemitism and ongoing conflict in Israel, the American Jewish community's unwavering commitment to charity speaks volumes. With one-quarter of American Jewish households donating to charities in Israel, the international dimension of Jewish philanthropy is evident. This cross-border solidarity, averaging donations of $2,476 to Israeli causes, highlights a global consciousness that transcends the immediate community.

The study's revelation that Orthodox Jews experience higher levels of antisemitism further enriches the discourse on the intersection between religious observance and philanthropic behavior. As the first major report on American Jewish giving trends in a decade, the findings offer invaluable insights for researchers, policymakers, and community leaders alike. The link between experiencing antisemitism and increased charitable giving is a powerful narrative of turning adversity into action, showcasing the Jewish community's resilience and generosity in the face of hatred.

In conclusion, the 2023 survey on U.S. Jewish philanthropy and antisemitism presents a portrait of a community that responds to hate with heightened generosity and solidarity. This compelling response to antisemitism, coupled with the diversity in giving based on religious identity, wealth, and geography, paints a multifaceted picture of American Jewish philanthropy today. As the community faces ongoing challenges, its philanthropic spirit remains a beacon of hope and a testament to the enduring power of generosity in combating discrimination.