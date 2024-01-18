Ezekiel Mutua Apologizes to Makau Mutua After Heated Social Media Spat

The discourse in Kenya’s social and political spheres took an unexpected turn when Ezekiel Mutua, former CEO of the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) and current CEO of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK), fired a series of critical remarks at Makau Mutua, a US-based professor and legal expert. The exchange, which unfolded on social media, was sparked by the MCSK’s recent decision to disburse Ksh. 20 million in royalties among its 16,000 members – a move that Mutua found objectionable.

Ezekiel Mutua’s Outburst and Subsequent Apology

Initially, Ezekiel Mutua lashed out at his critics, including Makau Mutua, referring to them as ‘dimwits’. He targeted Makau Mutua specifically, calling him a ‘fake professor’ and disparaging his intellectual capacity. The heated exchange attracted significant attention, primarily due to the harshness of Ezekiel Mutua’s words.

However, the dynamics took a sharp turn when Makau Mutua responded. Urging Ezekiel Mutua to rise above ‘juvenile insults’, Makau Mutua reminded him of the standards of conduct one should adhere to. Following this, Ezekiel Mutua issued a public apology, acknowledging the significant influence Makau Mutua had on his career. He confessed that Makau Mutua had taught him and even helped him secure a lucrative job in the past. He expressed his respect for Makau Mutua, despite the latter’s tendency to engage in controversial issues, and clarified that his comments were not meant to be taken as an insult.

Mutua vs. Mutua: A Spotlight on Kenya’s Social and Political Dynamics

This exchange between Ezekiel Mutua and Makau Mutua, two influential figures in Kenya’s social and political arenas, has brought to light the tense dynamics that often underpin public discourse in the country. Both Ezekiel and Makau are known for their strong online presence and direct communication styles, which often stir controversy. This episode, however, saw a rare moment of reconciliation, with Ezekiel Mutua’s public apology marking a temporary ceasefire in their ongoing verbal duels.

While the dust has settled for now, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the power of words and the importance of maintaining decorum in public discourse, especially when it involves influential figures. This is particularly relevant in the age of social media, where a single post can trigger a cascade of reactions and potentially escalate into a full-blown controversy. The incident also underscores the ongoing tensions within Kenya’s music industry, particularly concerning the fair distribution of royalties, and the critical role of key figures such as Ezekiel Mutua and Makau Mutua in shaping these discussions.