Eylon Levy Expresses Aspirations to be Israel's Ambassador to the UK

In a recent virtual interview hosted by St John's Wood Synagogue, Eylon Levy, the spokesperson for the Israeli government, expressed his ambitions of potentially serving as Israel's ambassador to the United Kingdom. Levy, originally from Britain, had his in-person appearance at the event cancelled due to an abrupt return to Israel.

During the Zoom session, which was moderated by Jewish News editor Justin Cohen, Levy opened up about the challenges he faces in his role. These include intense media briefings and confrontational interviews, with a specific mention of a heated exchange with Channel 4's Krishnan Guru-Murthy. Despite his previous involvement in protests against Israeli judicial reform, Levy defended his position as government spokesman, stressing the need for national unity during times of conflict.

The 'Propaganda War'

Levy spoke on Israel's struggle in what he referred to as the 'propaganda war.' He pointed to the challenge of reminding the public of the threats posed by Hamas and Iranian proxies, such as the Houthis operating in the Red Sea. He urged the British public to acknowledge the alignment of British and Israeli interests against Iranian influence in the region.

During the session, Levy highlighted the importance of debate skills in advocating for Israel. However, when asked about Israel's future plans for Gaza post-Hamas, Levy refrained from elaboration. Instead, he proposed a de-radicalization effort led by an international task force. As he concluded his talk, Levy encouraged British Jews to visit and volunteer in Israel, in a bid to strengthen ties between the countries. The event culminated with a moving rendition of the Hatikvah by Shelly Chitiyat.